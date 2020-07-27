United Way to distribute more masks to nonprofits, businesses and faith organizations

The United Way of Kenosha County, in partnership with the Kenosha Area Business Alliance and manufacturer IRIS USA, will distribute another round of ear loop face masks to small businesses, restaurants, individuals and faith-based organizations.
Tara Panasewicz, United Way’s chief executive officer, said she wants to reach individuals and organizations that did not get them during the first round of distribution on July 15. Organizations that came to the first distribution can still purchase more.
Panasewicz said she wanted to stress that this is open to everyone in the community.
The masks are to be distributed Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the United Way office, 5500 Sixth Ave. Masks are $5.25 for a pack of seven and can be ordered ahead by emailing tgamble@kenoshaunitedway.org.
Earlier this month, United Way distributed nearly 7,000 deeply discounted masks that were produced and donated by IRIS USA, a subsidiary of a Japanese-based technology company, which has begun making products to help counter the COVID-19 pandemic. IRIS, located in Pleasant Prairie, donated 10,000 masks to the United Way.
After distributing the first round of masks, the United Way, still has around 3,400 masks it hopes to distribute to faith-based organizations, small nonprofits and others.
“Around 12 nonprofits received masks through our first distribution,” Panasewicz said.
She said the feedback she received from people who already purchased the masks is that they are very comfortable, and they can be worn all day.
WALGREENS SHOOTING
WALGREENS SHOOTING
WALGREENS SHOOTING
WALGREENS SHOOTING
BRASS PLAYGROUND
BRASS PLAYGROUND
BRASS PLAYGROUND
BRASS PLAYGROUND
BRASS PLAYGROUND
BRASS PLAYGROUND
SIMMONS ISLAND THURSDAY
SIMMONS ISLAND THURSDAY
SIMMONS ISLAND THURSDAY
SARAH PEDERSON
SARAH PEDERSON
SARAH PEDERSON
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
Mister 262.jpg
barber Amarion Schrober 2.jpg
barber Aaron Richie.jpg
barber Makhai Walker.jpg
barber Amarion Schrober.jpg
barber Allie Richie.jpg
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
TRACK MEET
SOFTBALL
SOFTBALL
TRACK MEET
FAMOUS RACING SAUSAGES
FAMOUS RACING SAUSAGES
CHALK THE STATE
CHALK THE STATE
WEATHER FEATURE
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.