You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
United Way to distribute more masks to nonprofits, businesses and faith organizations
View Comments
alert top story

United Way to distribute more masks to nonprofits, businesses and faith organizations

{{featured_button_text}}
United Way logo

United Way logo

United Way logo

United Way logo

The United Way of Kenosha County, in partnership with the Kenosha Area Business Alliance and manufacturer IRIS USA, will distribute another round of ear loop face masks to small businesses, restaurants, individuals and faith-based organizations.

Tara Panasewicz, United Way’s chief executive officer, said she wants to reach individuals and organizations that did not get them during the first round of distribution on July 15. Organizations that came to the first distribution can still purchase more.

Panasewicz said she wanted to stress that this is open to everyone in the community.

The masks are to be distributed Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the United Way office, 5500 Sixth Ave. Masks are $5.25 for a pack of seven and can be ordered ahead by emailing tgamble@kenoshaunitedway.org.

Earlier this month, United Way distributed nearly 7,000 deeply discounted masks that were produced and donated by IRIS USA, a subsidiary of a Japanese-based technology company, which has begun making products to help counter the COVID-19 pandemic. IRIS, located in Pleasant Prairie, donated 10,000 masks to the United Way.

After distributing the first round of masks, the United Way, still has around 3,400 masks it hopes to distribute to faith-based organizations, small nonprofits and others.

“Around 12 nonprofits received masks through our first distribution,” Panasewicz said.

She said the feedback she received from people who already purchased the masks is that they are very comfortable, and they can be worn all day.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: $600 Weekly Jobless Benefit Ends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics