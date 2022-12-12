University of Wisconsin-Parkside installs Narcan boxes across campus

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, has installed Narcan boxes across campus that can be accessed by students if necessary. Narcan is a life-saving medicine that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The boxes have been installed near many AED kits in 14 locations on campus, including all residential housing buildings, the sports & activity center, all academic buildings, Wyllie Library, student center, facilities management, and the student health and counseling center.

“We are pleased to partner with Wisconsin Voices of Recovery in providing Narcan on campus in an effort to reduce the number of deaths due to an overdose of opioids,” stated Renee Sartin Kirby, director of student health, counseling and accessibility services at UW-Parkside.

Each box contains two doses of Narcan nasal spray, instructions for use, a mask for rescue breathing and a number to call for substance misuse treatment and support. Training on how to give Narcan is not required, but at cdc.gov/stopoverdose/naloxone/index.html there is a video about the recovery position available.

The Nalox-Zone boxes are available for students, staff, faculty and campus visitors to use as needed. No one who takes a dose of the spray is identified.

UW-Parkside is one of several UW System campuses that have signed an agreement with Wisconsin Voices of Recovery. When the boxes are opened, Wisconsin Voices of Recovery receives notification so they can be resupplied within 72 hours. The boxes are connected to the internet and also notify UW-Parkside when a spray bottle is removed, so it can be restocked. University Police are not alerted when a box is opened.

In addition to the boxes, all campus police officers continue to carry kits in their squad cars as they were already doing so prior to this agreement.

“Despite progress in addressing the opioid epidemic over the past few years, the number of reported suspected opioid overdoses have been increasing in Wisconsin,” Kirby said. “Narcan is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose and can prevent death if administered in a timely manner. Much like automated external defibrillators (AEDs), publicly accessible Narcan kits can save lives even before emergency personnel respond.”

Under the Wisconsin Good Samaritan Law, a person cannot be held civilly liable for a good faith effort to help in a life-threatening situation. State law also provides limited immunity from criminal prosecution for certain amounts of controlled substance possession and the possession of drug paraphernalia for a person who aids someone experiencing an overdose from a controlled substance.

Signs of an overdose include small, constricted “pinpoint pupils,” a person who is unresponsive and cannot be woken up, slow, weak, or no breathing, choking or gurgling sounds, limp body, cold, clammy skin and discolored skin, lips or nails.

Immediate actions to take during an overdose that could save a life include calling 911 or 262-595-2911, UW-Parkside’s on-campus emergency line, immediately, then administering Naloxone (Narcan), trying to keep the person awake and breathing, laying the person on their side to prevent choking and staying with them until emergency responders arrive.