University of Wisconsin-Parkside to host a leadership workshop led by author Tod Bolsinger

SOMERS – The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Professional and Continuing Education, in partnership with The Impact of Leadership Podcast, will host author Tod Bolsinger in a leadership workshop on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Titled “Resilient Leadership: Leadership in Uncharted Territory." the event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Student Ballroom Center. This workshop will also be available virtually via livestream.

Bolsinger will address some of the questions that have challenged those in leadership positions over the last two years. They include: how to lead others and remain resilient through times of unprecedented change; how to manage others and avoid burnout through extreme circumstances; and how to continue to lead others when the previous leadership roadmap no longer applies as we adopt new normal ways of operating and doing business.

Bolsinger will address these issues and provide unique resources to help foster leadership skills necessary to adapt to our rapidly changing world.

Bolsinger is the co-owner and principal of AE Sloan Leadership, Inc, an executive coaching and consulting firm that works with church, non-profit and marketplace leaders in leading change. He is also the executive director of the De Pree Center Church Leadership Institute, a senior fellow of the De Pree Center for Leadership, and an associate professor at Fuller Theological Seminary.

Bolsinger also founded the Fuller Leadership Platform, previously acted as the vice president of Fuller Seminary and served as a pastor for 27 years. He has authored five books including “Canoeing the Mountains: Christian Leadership in Uncharted Territory,” which was awarded the Outreach Magazine Resource of the Year in pastoral leadership.

Registration is open and will cost $29 for in-person attendance and $19 for virtual attendance through Jan. 26. Late registration will cost $49 for in-person attendance and $29 for virtual attendance.

Attendees may earn 0.1 Continuing Education Unit.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information and to register, visit uwp.edu/resilientleadership.

Most popular TED Talks with lessons on leadership Leadership lessons from TED Talks #10. How to speak up for yourself #9. Why the secret to success is setting the right goals #8. Why you think you're right—even if you're wrong #7. Why I'm done trying to be "man enough" #6. Are you a giver or a taker? #5. How to start a movement #4. Why we have too few women leaders #3. Why good leaders make you feel safe #2. The surprising habits of original thinkers #1. How great leaders inspire action