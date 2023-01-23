University of Wisconsin-Parkside to host a leadership workshop led by author Tod Bolsinger

SOMERS – The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Professional and Continuing Education, in partnership with The Impact of Leadership Podcast, will host author Tod Bolsinger in a leadership workshop on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Titled “Resilient Leadership: Leadership in Uncharted Territory." the event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Student Ballroom Center. This workshop will also be available virtually via livestream.
Bolsinger will address some of the questions that have challenged those in leadership positions over the last two years. They include: how to lead others and remain resilient through times of unprecedented change; how to manage others and avoid burnout through extreme circumstances; and how to continue to lead others when the previous leadership roadmap no longer applies as we adopt new normal ways of operating and doing business.
Bolsinger will address these issues and provide unique resources to help foster leadership skills necessary to adapt to our rapidly changing world.
Bolsinger is the co-owner and principal of AE Sloan Leadership, Inc, an executive coaching and consulting firm that works with church, non-profit and marketplace leaders in leading change. He is also the executive director of the De Pree Center Church Leadership Institute, a senior fellow of the De Pree Center for Leadership, and an associate professor at Fuller Theological Seminary.
Bolsinger also founded the Fuller Leadership Platform, previously acted as the vice president of Fuller Seminary and served as a pastor for 27 years. He has authored five books including “Canoeing the Mountains: Christian Leadership in Uncharted Territory,” which was awarded the Outreach Magazine Resource of the Year in pastoral leadership.
Registration is open and will cost $29 for in-person attendance and $19 for virtual attendance through Jan. 26. Late registration will cost $49 for in-person attendance and $29 for virtual attendance.
Attendees may earn 0.1 Continuing Education Unit.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information and to register, visit
uwp.edu/resilientleadership.
Most popular TED Talks with lessons on leadership
As of May 2021,
8.9 million people in the U.S. work in management positions—representing 6.3% of all workers—according to estimates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. From managers of mom and pop shops to those working for tech giants like Google, these leaders are tasked with creating a successful workplace by retaining talent, mitigating and working through issues with consumers, and executing on company goals.
It's no wonder why companies shell out countless dollars for leadership training, conferences, and putting modules and goals in place to help leaders perform at optimal levels. Sometimes, however, something as quick and impactful as a TED Talk from an entrepreneur, psychologist, organizational leader, or a reputable and successful person can reenergize leaders and help set them on the right path.
Firmspace ranked the 10 most popular TED Talks with lessons in leadership using data from the official TED website. Only talks tagged under the leadership topic were included. The talks are sorted based on the total number of views as of June 14, 2022.
Altogether, these 10 videos have garnered 150 million views on the TED platform alone. Here are the 10 powerful TED Talk videos, complete with lessons that encourage leaders to shift in positive directions.
Lawrence Sumulong // Getty Images
#10. How to speak up for yourself
- Total views: 7,234,870
- Speaker: Adam Galinsky
- Event: TEDxNewYork
Advocating for yourself seems easy. However, gaining the courage to do so in difficult or high stress situations—especially those where we lack authority and agency—is easier said than done. In his 15-minute talk at TEDxNew York, social psychologist
Adam Galinsky informs the audience that understanding and expanding your range, looking at a situation from an outsider's perspective, and showing flexibility vs. rigidity, among other things, can help a person speak up for themselves and gain control in the workplace and beyond.
Lawrence Sumulong // Getty Images
#9. Why the secret to success is setting the right goals
- Total views: 7,372,455
- Speaker: John Doerr
- Event: TED2018
Everyone on Earth has goals; they are the foundation for building what we want in life. And for many people, that's career and financial success. Venture capitalist John Doerr fits the bill of a successful person, and
his TED Talk centers on how the right goals can elevate a workplace for leaders and employees alike. Doerr's talk focuses heavily on an OKR (or objectives and key results) system that companies like Google, Twitter, Uber, and Amazon have increasingly implemented.
Steve Jennings // Getty Images for TechCrunch
#8. Why you think you're right—even if you're wrong
- Total views: 7,575,977
- Speaker: Julia Galef
- Event: TEDxPSU
Our socioeconomic status, race, gender, and other dynamics shape our perspectives on everything from mundane to larger issues. Philosopher, podcaster, and co-founder of the Center for Applied Rationality Julia Galef
speaks about perspective using two examples—the soldier and the scout. The former, she says, vehemently defends their views while the latter is more open to exploring possibilities. She asks the audience if it is more vital to be right or to have a holistic understanding of the world.
Lawrence Sumulong // Getty Images
#7. Why I'm done trying to be "man enough"
- Total views: 8,140,099
- Speaker: Justin Baldoni
- Event: TEDWomen 2017
As society continues to grapple with the harms of a toxically patriarchal mindset, conversations are shifting as we come to a new understanding of what it means to be "a real man." Actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni (known for his role on "Jane the Virgin") speaks on the subject of
no longer trying to be "man enough"—a concept that puts men into rigid boxes in terms of how they must present themselves to the world. He encourages men to embrace their vulnerability, listen to women's perspectives, and let go of shame.
Richard Bord // Getty Images for Cannes Lions
#6. Are you a giver or a taker?
- Total views: 9,408,123
- Speaker: Adam Grant
- Event: TED@IBM
Organizational psychologist Adam Grant
breaks down the workplace according to three groups: the giver, the taker, and the matcher. Through examining these archetypes, he discusses how to foster a work environment of generosity and equity. How do givers perform in certain positions? Why do takers throw things so wildly off balance? Grant answers those questions and more with solutions on navigating personalities that outside forces cannot control.
Lawrence Sumulong // Getty Images
#5. How to start a movement
- Total views: 9,827,214
- Speaker: Derek Sivers
- Event: TED2010
A movement usually starts from an idea or place of frustration. But it's a long road from a singular person wanting to effect change to a crowd standing together and gaining results. Entrepreneur Derek Sivers
looks at footage and breaks down the interactions between leaders and those who follow them, offering insight into the social science of how movements begin. He points out the over-glorification of leadership and the courage of being able to follow through and execute on your end goals.
Lawrence Sumulong // Getty Images
#4. Why we have too few women leaders
- Total views: 11,336,444
- Speaker: Sheryl Sandberg
- Event: TEDWomen 2010
While women's rights have come a long way in the workplace, there's still a way to go on the leadership front. Business executive, philanthropist, and chief operating officer of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg examines why women
are not reaching the upper echelon of their careers. Additionally, she offers three key pieces of advice for women aiming to be at the top level, including not preemptively leaning back during shifting times.
Antoine Antoniol // Getty Images for Cannes Lions
#3. Why good leaders make you feel safe
- Total views: 16,944,971
- Speaker: Simon Sinek
- Event: TED2014
What makes for an effective, encouraging, and supportive leader? Management and leadership expert Simon Sinek explores the
merits of a great leader and how they can make others feel safe. He explores the forces that push toward brave and sacrificial actions and what it means to put the safety and security of those in an organization first. Sinek ties in examples of how fear and unstable conditions affect the workforce as well as the public.
Marla Aufmuth // Getty Images for Massachusetts Conference for Women 2019
#2. The surprising habits of original thinkers
- Total views: 19,987,068
- Speaker: Adam Grant
- Event: TED2016
How do certain people manage to have excellent ideas and execute them successfully? Organizational psychologist Adam Grant examines what he calls
"originals," thinkers who exude the aforementioned qualities. He connects three habits of theirs, including "idea doubt"—or motivation to refine something until it works.
Amy E. Price // Getty Images for SXSW
#1. How great leaders inspire action
- Total views: 58,945,131
- Speaker: Simon Sinek
- Event: TEDxPuget Sound
Simon Sinek nabs the top spot with a TED Talk about
great leaders who inspire action. Through well-known examples like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Wright brothers, Sinek discusses how certain people rise to become leaders in situations that affect many other people. How do some go the distance while others give up on a possibly game-changing innovation? He uses the biological aspects of the brain to figure out the "whats" that drive human behavior and how effective leaders tap into that.
Marla Aufmuth // Getty Images for Massachusetts Conference for Women 2019
