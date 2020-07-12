'Unlearn it': Native Americans stand against hate at weekend rally

A group of just under 50 gathered at Civic Park for a demonstration led by organizers part of the American Indian Movement (AIM) to have a discussion during the troubling and divided times America is currently dealing with.
The event wasn’t a protest, but more of a teaching, Al Restinghawk described.
“You have a lot of negativity coming out in the world,” Restinghawk said. “The traditional native way is talking. In talking, we can teach our native ways of keeping peace.”
Hanging on a tree in the park was the AIM flag, which is colored red, white, black and yellow — the colors, Cante Wanbli Albach said, are the “colors of mankind.” Each is represented evenly on the flag to symbolize the idea that all people are equal.
“The beauty of the four colors being represented equally is the fact that that’s what we need,” Albach said. “We need harmony; we need balance; we need equity for the people. Honor what’s going on in America, and change what needs to be changed.”
Restinghawk said Native Americans don’t separate race, but see everyone as people, something he wanted people to start to think themselves.
During the demonstration, multiple American Indian speakers from different tribes talked to the group, each having something to say that ended up fitting what Albach said was one of the themes of the event: to love everyone, as well as talking about awareness for indigenous issues.
“Every indigenous tribe on this mother had a ceremony for grafting in,” Barbara Charging Crow said. “Each indigenous culture all around the world had a way to make a family. What’s that about? Relationships. What’s that about? Love.”
Barbara Charging Crow also performed multiple songs with Delbert Charging Crow during their speech.
Richie Plass spoke about his time in high school in the 1960s when he dressed up as his school’s mascot. The nickname was the Indians.
“My senior year I was asked to dress up and be the mascot,” Plass said. “I told them I don’t do that for show, but they said it would be good for community relations.”
Though Plass was cheered at home games when he had a lot of family present, at an away game, he recalled being taunted and having things thrown at him.
Plass has been an activist against Native American mascots, including writing letters to the Cleveland Indians to try and get them to explain the mascot to his class when he taught Native American Studies at Kent State University in Ohio.
In between speakers, Restinghawk and Albach, along with a few others, performed Native American prayer and community gathering songs, singing while playing on a drum.
Near the end of the demonstration, speakers and others in attendance performed a round dance together. While it is usually done holding hands, people were spaced out because of the pandemic.
Restinghawk ended by talking about hate.
“I want you to be able to look past the reason you don’t like someone,” he said. “You can say it’s the way you learned. I learned math in high school. I don’t remember a lot of that.
"Unlearn it, it’s not natural.”
