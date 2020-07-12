'Unlearn it': Native Americans stand against hate at weekend rally

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of just under 50 gathered at Civic Park for a demonstration led by organizers part of the American Indian Movement (AIM) to have a discussion during the troubling and divided times America is currently dealing with.

The event wasn’t a protest, but more of a teaching, Al Restinghawk described.

“You have a lot of negativity coming out in the world,” Restinghawk said. “The traditional native way is talking. In talking, we can teach our native ways of keeping peace.”

Hanging on a tree in the park was the AIM flag, which is colored red, white, black and yellow — the colors, Cante Wanbli Albach said, are the “colors of mankind.” Each is represented evenly on the flag to symbolize the idea that all people are equal.

“The beauty of the four colors being represented equally is the fact that that’s what we need,” Albach said. “We need harmony; we need balance; we need equity for the people. Honor what’s going on in America, and change what needs to be changed.”

Restinghawk said Native Americans don’t separate race, but see everyone as people, something he wanted people to start to think themselves.