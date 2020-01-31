Unnamed tenant expected to bring 300 jobs to I-94 warehouse

A Chicago-based real estate development company is seeking approval to locate an unspecified company into its 748,000-square-foot building in the 94 Logistics Park on the west side of I-94, south of Highway 142.

The company is expected to create 300 jobs at the facility, 4250 120th Ave.

City officials would not confirm the tenant, nor would an official with warehouse owner Logistics Property Co., which is seeking a conditional use permit with the city of Kenosha for occupancy of the facility.

The Milwaukee Business Journal, citing unnamed real estate source, said the likely tenant is Amazon, which operates fulfillment and sortation centers east of I-94 and south of Highway 142.

Aaron Martell, an executive vice president with Logistics, said, the building “is currently vacant and available.” He said there are some prospective tenants.

When asked about Amazon, he said, “Amazon is active in all markets.”

According to the conditional use permit application filed with the city, the prospective occupant would be the only one in the facility and “will regularly employ approximately 300 people over two shifts.”