Unseasonably warm weather delays opening of Wilmot Mountain

WILMOT — In a yet another 2020 twist-of-fate, unseasonably warm weather — not COVID-19 — has delayed the opening of Wilmot Mountain.
The downhill ski, snowboarding and tubing facility had hoped to open Saturday. However, with temperatures in the high 30s and 40s, General Manager Scott Leigh said they have been unable to make snow. And next week’s forecast does not look promising.
“Our opening date really relies on weather conditions here in the Midwest,” Leigh said. “Making snow is a science and we need 28 degrees or colder with low humidity to fire up our fleet of snow making machines. We want to ensure a great snow surface for our guests and will confirm our opening day based on that.”
Leigh said Wilmot Mountain, located at 11931 Fox River Road, is ready to welcome guests amid COVID-19.
“As you can imagine, this winter will look a bit different than normal, but we’re looking forward to the season and excited to offer skiing, snowboarding and tubing this winter,” Leigh said. “Safety has always been one of our core values and will continue to guide our operations this season.”
Rob Kratz, CEO, said the site’s Winter Operating Plan has been designed to remain in place the entire season so guests know what to expect. He said the goal will be to ensure safety while keeping as many lifts, terrain apparatus and tubing runs as open as possible.
The Winter Operating Plan calls for:
Face Coverings — All guests and employees will be required to wear face coverings, including when loading and riding in chairlifts; when inside all buildings; and during all ski and snowboard lessons. No one will be permitted on the mountain without a face covering.
Ski lift restrictions — To maintain physical distancing on chairlifts guests will only be seating related parties and two singles on opposite sides of a four-person lifts.
Ski and Snowboard School — All ski and ride school classes will have a maximum class size of six. For the 5- and 6-year-olds, the maximum class size will be four. Because 3- and 4-year-olds often spend a good portion of their lesson indoors, one-on-one, one-hour private lessons will be offered. This age group can also join their family in a full- or half-day private lesson. Lessons must be booked ahead of time online.
Dining — Food options in our quick-service restaurants will be more limited this season, with just a handful of ready-to-go hot and cold options. Tables will be spaced within the seating areas to allow for physical distancing while eating. Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting will take place daily and outdoor seating will be maintained. Guests are encouraged to bring water, snacks and other food.
Reservation System — To allow for physical distancing, access to the mountains will be managed through a reservation system and lift ticket sales will be limited in order to prioritize pass holders. There will be a separate reservation system for tubing, with two-hour blocks available.
“This reservation system is designed to give guests peace of mind knowing that they will have the space they need to feel safe and physically distance,” Kratz said. “For the vast majority of days, we anticipate that we will be able to accommodate everyone who wants to visit—but the reservation system will help us to allow guests the space they need, no matter when they come.”
Epic Pass holders will have priority access to reservation days with pre-season booking through Monday. Individual day lift ticket purchases for non-pass holders will begin online Tuesday. There will be no walk-up lift ticket sales. Tickets must be purchased in advance online and a guest must have a reservation to access the mountain. Details on the reservation system can be found on the Wilmot Mountain website www.wilmotmountain.com.
