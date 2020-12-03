Unseasonably warm weather delays opening of Wilmot Mountain

WILMOT — In a yet another 2020 twist-of-fate, unseasonably warm weather — not COVID-19 — has delayed the opening of Wilmot Mountain.

The downhill ski, snowboarding and tubing facility had hoped to open Saturday. However, with temperatures in the high 30s and 40s, General Manager Scott Leigh said they have been unable to make snow. And next week’s forecast does not look promising.

“Our opening date really relies on weather conditions here in the Midwest,” Leigh said. “Making snow is a science and we need 28 degrees or colder with low humidity to fire up our fleet of snow making machines. We want to ensure a great snow surface for our guests and will confirm our opening day based on that.”

Leigh said Wilmot Mountain, located at 11931 Fox River Road, is ready to welcome guests amid COVID-19.

“As you can imagine, this winter will look a bit different than normal, but we’re looking forward to the season and excited to offer skiing, snowboarding and tubing this winter,” Leigh said. “Safety has always been one of our core values and will continue to guide our operations this season.”