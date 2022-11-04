Unusual spike in RSV infections prompts Kenosha County health officials' awareness, prevention campaign

Kenosha County Public Health officials they, like other health authorities in the state and nationwide, are noticing an earlier-than-usual spike in respiratory syncytial virus cases.

RSV, as it is also called, is a major cause of respiratory illness in all age groups and is the most common cause of bronchitis, croup, ear infections and pneumonia among infants and young children, according to a news release from the local Division of Health this week.

Who can contract RSV?

Older adults, infants and young children are most likely to contract serious complications if they become sick with RSV, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services advises. While RSV season usually begins in mid-December and peaks in late-January or early February, observed cases are climbing far earlier this year, the department reported last week.

“RSV is by no means unusual, but we are hearing reports of more cases than the norm for this time of the year, and it is too soon to tell how long this trend will continue,” said county Health Officer Jen Freiheit. “We encourage people — particularly those who are at most risk for serious illness — to try to take some simple preventative steps to stay healthy.”

Symptoms, causes and transmission

People infected with RSV usually show symptoms within four to six days after becoming infected, health officials said. Symptoms include runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever, decrease in appetite and wheezing.

Respiratory viruses are primarily spread to others by respiratory droplets and aerosols that travel through the air when an infected person breathes, speaks, sings, coughs or sneezes. They can also be spread by contact with the infected person or by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.

People infected with RSV are usually contagious for three to eight days; however, some infants and people with weakened immune systems can continue to spread the virus even after they stop showing symptoms, for as long as four weeks.

Prevention

Health officials said there are several ways to prevent becoming infected with the virus:

• Avoid close contact with sick people.

• Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds

• Avoid touching your face — especially mouth, nose and eyes

• Cover your mouth or nose when coughing or sneezing and

• Disinfect objects and surfaces regularly, including doorknobs, countertops and light switches

Vaccines not yet available

Currently, no vaccines are publicly available to prevent RSV, but there are international studies and trials underway.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced Tuesday that a large international study found vaccinating moms-to-be was nearly 82% effective at preventing severe cases of RSV in their babies’ most vulnerable first 90 days of life, according to the Associated Press. At age 6 months, the vaccine still was proving 69% effective against serious illness — and there were no signs of safety problems in mothers or babies.

The new study included 7,400 pregnant women in 18 countries, including the U.S., and spanned multiple RSV seasons. Preliminary results reported Tuesday show the vaccine was most effective against severe disease. For milder illness, effectiveness was 51% to 57% -- short of the study’s statistical requirements but a result that Pfizer still called clinically meaningful because it could mean fewer trips to the doctor’s office.

Trials underway

Two companies Pfizer and rival GSK are furthest along with their vaccine trials. Both companies recently reported final-stage testing in older adults. The competing vaccines are made somewhat differently but each proved strongly effective, especially against serious disease. Both plan to seek regulatory approval in the U.S. by the end of the year, as well as in other countries.

Health officials said if vaccinating pregnant women pans out, it could be “a win for two individuals instead of just one,” by offering protection to both mom-to-be and baby, said Dr. Wilbur Chen of the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Pfizer's maternal vaccine is the same recipe that it tested successfully in older adults — and it also plans to seek Food and Drug Administration approval for those vaccinations by year's end.

More resources

Additional information about RSV is available from:

Wisconsin Department of Health Services at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/rsv.htm; U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/index.html; and Children’s Wisconsin, which has a series of tips on how to keep your child safe from RSV at https://childrenswi.org/newshub/stories/rsv-basics