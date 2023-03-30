God’s Kitchen to host Easter event Saturday

KENOSHA — God’s Kitchen of Kenosha will host a community Easter celebration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at St. Anthony Church, 2223 51st St..

Free food, Easter baskets and haircuts will be available at the event.

Those interested in volunteering or donating to the event, may contact Arnetta Griffin at 262-997-7136 or visit godskitchenofkenosha.com.

Pinwheel display to honor abused, neglected children

KENOSHA — The public is invited to join this Saturday, April 1, in the planting of pinwheels in the lawn outside the Kenosha County Job Center to commemorate National Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.

Pinwheels representing each child in Kenosha County who was documented as a victim of child maltreatment in 2022 will remain on display throughout April in the lawn on the southwest corner of 85th Street and Sheridan Road.

The planting ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday and will include remarks from County Executive Samantha Kerkman and county Children and Family Services Division Manager Pamela Condos.

This annual display, now in its third year, is held in partnership between Kenosha County and the Guardians of the Children-Belle City Chapter, a volunteer group of motorcycle enthusiasts who advocate against child abuse and neglect. This year, the group is also organizing pinwheel displays in Racine and Walworth counties.

For more information, please call 262-909-4803 or send an email to tornado@bellecitygoc.com.

Bradford Church to hold annual auction

KENOSHA — Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist is holding an online auction ending on April 1 and it will hold its 34nd live auction on Saturday evening.

The annual auction is the major fundraiser for the congregation; supporting the church’s historic 125 year-old building, located at 5810 Eighth Ave, and the congregation’s mission of love, kindness and to seek justice for all.

Each auction will have different items, services and events.

An online auction link can be found at www.bradforduu.org. Bidding is already underway and closes at 7 p.m. Saturday, when the live auction begins.

It is suggested to register as a bidder on the online auction to cut down on waiting time on the night of the live auction.

Doors will open at the live auction event Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free. The live auction will begin at 7 pm with professional auctioneer Bob Hagemann of Burlington.

The evening includes complimentary appetizers before 6:30 p.m; a 50/50 raffle in the “Heads or Tails” game at 6:30 pam; and bakery goods and wine/soda sale throughout the evening.

Online Auction winners can pick up their goods at the end of the live auction or on Sunday from 11 am to noon. For more information visit www.bradforduu.org, the Bradford Community Church UU Facebook page, or email foodfunatic@gmail.com.

‘Strike Out Abuse’ Bowl-a-thon set

KENOSHA — Women and Children’s Horizons will be hosting its “Strike Out Abuse” Bowl-a-thon -70’s disco party on Saturday, May 6, at Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road.

It will begin at 1 p.m., and the $50 team registration includes three games of bowling for six adults, soda and pizza.

The event in not about high bowling scores, but just having fun while raising funds for victims and survivors of domestic abuse. Preregistration is required.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and donations for a silent auction are greatly appreciated.

For more information visit wchkenosha.org or contact Lori Hanson by email at lhanson@wchkenosha.