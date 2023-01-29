UPDATE - SILVER ALERT CANCELLED: Missing Kenosha man found safe (copy)

A statewide Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Robert Badillo of Kenosha, reported missing by family and last seen Saturday night, was canceled after the man was found safe Sunday night, according to Kenosha police as reported on the department's social media.

The man apparently found his way back and made it home on his own. Police thanked all who shared information in the attempt to locate him.

Silver Alerts are issued via email and text message through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network to notify the public that an adult with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other permanent cognitive impairment is missing.