UPDATE - SILVER ALERT CANCELLED: Missing Kenosha man found safe

**UPDATE**: A statewide Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Robert Badillo of Kenosha, reported missing by family and last seen Saturday night, was canceled after the man was found safe Sunday night, according to Kenosha police as reported on the department's social media.

The man apparently found his way back and made it home on his own. Police thanked all who shared information in the attempt to locate him.

***

Police said Robert Badillo was last seen around 8:30 p.m. driving north in the 1200 block of Sheridan Road (Highway 32).

Badillo was described as a white male who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray or partially gray and partially balding hair, according to authorities. At the time, he was last seen wearing a red baseball-style cap, a brown button-up shirt, a black Carhartt-style jacket and blue jeans.

He was driving a blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruze with the license plate 114-PVB.

Silver Alerts are issued via email and text message through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network to notify the public that an adult with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other permanent cognitive impairment is missing.

Anyone with information on Badillo should contact the police department at 262-605-5200.

