 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

UPDATE - SILVER ALERT CANCELLED: Missing Kenosha man found safe

**UPDATE**: A statewide Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Robert Badillo of Kenosha, reported missing by family and last seen Saturday night, was canceled after the man was found safe Sunday night, according to Kenosha police as reported on the department's social media.

The man apparently found his way back and made it home on his own. Police thanked all who shared information in the attempt to locate him.

***

Police said Robert Badillo was last seen around 8:30 p.m. driving north in the 1200 block of Sheridan Road (Highway 32).

Badillo was described as a white male who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray or partially gray and partially balding hair, according to authorities. At the time, he was last seen wearing a red baseball-style cap, a brown button-up shirt, a black Carhartt-style jacket and blue jeans.

People are also reading…

He was driving a blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruze with the license plate 114-PVB.

Silver Alerts are issued via email and text message through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network to notify the public that an adult with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other permanent cognitive impairment is missing.

A Silver Alert is a statewide alert for missing adults with cognitive difficulties. Here’s how most states handle Silver Alerts and help find the missing person(s).

Anyone with information on Badillo should contact the police department at 262-605-5200.

+3 
ROBERT BADILLO - Silver Alert 1.jpg

Badillo

 Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert