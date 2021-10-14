UPDATE - WATCH NOW: Man killed in I-94 crash was Milwaukee doctor; injured woman remains hospitalized

A man killed in Tuesday night's crash at I-94 north of Highway 50 was identified Thursday by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

Dr. Mirza Ahmad, 35, of Milwaukee was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by Kenosha County Medical Examiner officials. A passenger in the vehicle, a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman, remains hospitalized Thursday night. She had been airlifted via Flight For Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital. Her condition was not released.

Kenosha Fire Department rescue personnel transported the woman to a landing zone established at Fire Station No. 7, 9700 52nd St., at the Kenosha Regional Airport. Authorities said the woman was a passenger in the front seat of the Volvo and had “significant injuries” at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday when the Volvo XC40, driven by Ahmad struck a stalled semi in the 7100 block of Interstate 94, according to the sheriff's department.

Sheriff's Lt. Keith Fonk said deputies were initially called to respond to the semi that had broken down in a northbound traffic lane on the interstate.

“A few minutes later, a car drove into the rear end of it,” Fonk said.

