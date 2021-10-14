UPDATE - WATCH NOW: Man killed in I-94 crash was Milwaukee doctor; injured woman remains hospitalized

A man killed in Tuesday night's crash at I-94 north of Highway 50 was identified Thursday by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.
Dr. Mirza Ahmad, 35, of Milwaukee was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by Kenosha County Medical Examiner officials. A passenger in the vehicle, a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman, remains hospitalized Thursday night. She had been airlifted via Flight For Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital. Her condition was not released.
Kenosha Fire Department rescue personnel transported the woman to a landing zone established at Fire Station No. 7, 9700 52nd St., at the Kenosha Regional Airport. Authorities said the woman was a passenger in the front seat of the Volvo and had “significant injuries” at the time of the crash.
The crash occurred at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday when the Volvo XC40, driven by Ahmad struck a stalled semi in the 7100 block of Interstate 94, according to the sheriff's department.
Sheriff's Lt. Keith Fonk said deputies were initially called to respond to the semi that had broken down in a northbound traffic lane on the interstate.
“A few minutes later, a car drove into the rear end of it,” Fonk said.
The truck driver was not injured and was cooperating with authorities’ investigation, Fonk added.
“The semi-trailer itself ... possibly hit some road debris, unknown what it was, which caused the failure in the trailer braking system, causing the tires to lock up,” Fonk said.
The eventual brake system failure led to the semi stalling on the interstate, according to Fonk.
According to detectives, the Volvo, which had been traveling northbound before it rear-ended the semi, had extensive front-end damage.
Initial law enforcement radio traffic reports indicated the motorists may have been trapped in the vehicle following the crash. However, Tilton said that rescue personnel did not have to use extrication equipment at the scene.
The northbound lanes of I-94 at Highway 50 were shut down for several hours while deputies and detectives investigated the crash site. The Wisconsin State Patrol was also on scene assisting.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and are encouraging the public to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information on the crash at 262-605-5102.