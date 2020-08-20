Update: 2 dead, teen injured; 61st St. resident: 'Shots fired on this block every few days'

On Thursday morning 61st Avenue was quiet, with little sign of the violence that occurred there hours before. Police tape had been removed, and there was no police presence in the area.

Coleman, who said she has lived on the street for a little over a month, said gunfire has become common on the street.

“There’s shots fired on this block every few days,” she said.

She said her three older children automatically stop what they are doing and lay on the floor when they hear shots, hoping to avoid being struck by errant shots coming through walls or windows.

Police were still on the scene of the homicide at 51st Street and 25th Avenue Thursday morning. The department was releasing little information on that homicide, which left a 40-year-old Kenosha man dead.

At the scene, yellow police tape surrounded the backyard of a two-unit building on the southwest corner of the intersection, along with the yard between the building and the neighboring two-unit to the south. Nosalik said he could not comment on whether the man had been shot inside or outside the building.

On Wednesday night after the shooting, police searched that area with a police dog. Thursday morning, neighbors said they did not want to comment on that homicide.