Update: 5 young people shot at Racine's North Beach, some in serious condition

A dispute occurred in the parking lot and multiple people started jumping on top of a truck. The truck then sped off and smashed into a Jeep. At some point someone started randomly spraying bullets at people.

A woman who was near the beach at the time said the incident began with an argument between two people that she estimated to be in their early 20s. She said there was a crowd around them, encouraging the confrontation.

“The kid just pulled out his gun and just starts airing it out,” the witness said.

One person who was shot fell near her and she put pressure on his wound, she said.

The witness also said she saw a girl who was walking from the beach get shot in the arm.

Paul Blum and his girlfriend Brianna Ortiz were hanging out at North Beach on Tuesday evening when they heard what they thought were fireworks.

Ortiz said it was going on too long for them to suspect the noise was gunfire

Then they saw people running toward them, and realized the sound they heard was gun shots.

“It sounded like a war zone for a second,” Blum said.