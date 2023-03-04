Filming for a Christian Christmas-themed motion picture set in Kenosha is now underway.

And the production could use the public's help.

Cortez Mack, an independent Christian filmmaker from Chicago, said he is seeking film production assistance on his first Christmas film titled "A Christmas Love in Kenosha." On Saturday said some of the filming has already begun.

Mack is seeking help from a local film crew to bring his film to life. He has called for help for a variety of tasks, including a local director, director of photography/editor, script supervisor, first assistant director, sound recorder/mixer, a production designer, hair/makeup artist and two or three production assistants.

Earlier announced plans to film in Kenosha Sunday were put on hold until March or April.

Mack described the film's plot as "an inspirational story about an African American family showing that love is the greatest gift to give during the holiday season."

In the summer of 2019, Mack held two casting calls and has cast local actors and actresses from Kenosha in the production.

It was previously announced that the cast will include seasoned actors and newcomers, with the lead roles played by Mario Andre Alberts of Milwaukee as the father; Temeceka ”CeCe” Harris of Kenosha as the mother; Peyton L. Spencer of Kenosha as the daughter; and Keiland Williams of Zion, IL, as the son.

The supporting cast would include Kenoshans Cameron Spencer, David Slama, Vanetta La’Mont and Linda Harris, along with young actors Kylie Hansome, Kapreece Edwards and Roman Shytkin. Other actors would include D. Noelle Carter, Luis Rico and Delonta Malone of Racine; and young actress, Isabella Gunderson of Lake Geneva.

While Mack admits that being a small filmmaker without a who’s who cast does make distribution a challenge, he is optimistic.

“I don’t have a celebrity name attached to it, which makes it hard, but I believe anything is possible,” he said. “I know there is a lot of talent in Kenosha and the Milwaukee area.”

Earlier plans to get started filming were put on hold as the world dealt with the pandemic, but is now moving forward.

The film has already won recognition as Best Screenplay at two film festivals: Georgia Christian Film Festival in Atlanta, Ga., in January 2022; and the Christian Film Festival in Newport News, Va., in December 2021.

"My goal for this film is to host a red carpet screening for the cast and, potentially, get this film on various networks and worldwide platforms," he said. "In addition, I hope and pray that this film, 'A Christmas Love in Kenosha,' will be one of the many great films to be made in the City of Kenosha."

Mack indicated anyone who could help with the production of his independent film can contact him in Chicago at 773-719-2365.