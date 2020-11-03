UPDATE: Absentee ballot counting in city continues into Wednesday

The City of Kenosha was continuing to work on counting ballots for the presidential and general election late Tuesday into Wednesday.

As of 10 p.m., city election officials said more than 30,000 absentee ballots were still outstanding and final numbers are not yet completed, including the local races for State Assembly seats in District 64, between incumbent Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, and Republican challenger Ed Hibsch of Somers and District 65, with incumbent Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, and Republican opponent Crystal Miller of Kenosha.

As of 11:20 p.m. the City Clerk's office said the count is likely to take at least another two hours.

On the Kenosha County Clerk's webpage, Clerk Regi Bachochin said that as of 1:35 a.m., the county had not received results for Central Count Absentee ballots, which includes Kenosha. Thus, while the unofficial election online results show some races with all polls reporting, the information is not correct and the count is considered to be incomplete, she said.

For additional information on the the Central Count Absentee ballot process visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/137/County-Clerk

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

