UPDATE: Agency assisting nine people displaced after Sunday's double fatal fire; family ID's father, son who died

While authorities continue to investigate the deadly fire that took place in the Wilson neighborhood two days earlier, nine people displaced from three of the four units in the apartment building where the blaze took place were receiving assistance from a regional disaster relief agency.

Justin Kern, spokesperson for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin said Tuesday a family of five, including four children in one apartment, another family of three in a second apartment and an adult from a third apartment were able to exit to safety from the burning structure at 4900 36th Ave., where the Kenosha Fire Department responded shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday. Two people, a man and a boy, died at the scene.

While authorities have not named the victims or their relationship, a GoFundMe page identifies the Kenosha residents as Antonio and A'mari Davidson, father and son, respectively. The GoFundMe campaign was established by Antonio's mother to help pay for funeral expenses.

"Our volunteers are providing emergency essentials for lodging and meals, plus resources for mental health and health needs, as we begin to collaborate with them on longer term needs," Kern said Tuesday. "Our thoughts are with the friends and family in the fourth unit, and we’ll work with our partners in Kenosha to offer whatever we can provide to them in the days ahead."

Firefighters had the fire extinguished within the hour and contained it to the building's second floor. Officials determined, however, that smoke and water damage rendered the structure uninhabitable. As is standard practice, the Kenosha Police Department was investigating the fire as a crime scene, but had found no evidence to suggest foul play at the time of the incident.

At least one neighbor said she had heard an explosion in the moments before noticing smoke pouring out of the back of the building. Someone had been pulled from the building and CPR administered to that individual, while others said a baby was still inside the structure. Another resident across the street assisted in giving an older woman a place to rest after she had been pulled from the building.

As of late Tuesday the investigation was still ongoing and no new information was available.

"We hope we'll know something soon," said Lt. Matthew Strelow, of the Kenosha Police Department.