UPDATE: Authorities identify Kenosha man who drowned in Silver Lake Thursday

SALEM LAKES —The 22-year-old swimmer who went missing on Silver Lake on Thursday afternoon has been identified by Kenosha County authorities.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department indicated it was Philip Shwaiko, a resident of Kenosha. His body was recovered from the water at 7:10 p.m. Thursday at a depth of 25 feet by area dive teams.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was called to the lake at 12:37 p.m., along with Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue, for a report of a missing swimmer in the water.

Initial reports indicated that a 5-year-old female child and a 22-year-old male were swimming after jumping into the water from a boat on the lake, according to Kenosha County Sheriff's Department media release. The male, who was not wearing a flotation device, went underwater and did not resurface.

The child was wearing a personal flotation device and was picked up by another boat that was also on the lake.

Dive teams from southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois were called in to assist in an attempt to locate the missing male.

At about 2:40 p.m. Salem Lakes Fire Chief James Lejcar no longer considered the incident a rescue, and at that time turned into a recovery mission.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100.

Silver Lake drowning

