UPDATE: Boil order issued in part of Paddock Lake lifted; tests show water is safe

PADDOCK LAKE — A water-boil advisory issued Tuesday in Paddock Lake that temporarily impacted residents who live on 238th Avenue and 239th Court due was lifted Wednesday.

Village Administrator Tim Popanda said repair to a water pipe in that area did not go as planned. Initially, it was believed the leaking pipe could be repaired using a stainless steel band. After the pipe was exposed, it was clear the water main needed to be shut down so a piece of pipe could be removed and replaced, he said.

“It affected 26 homes and about 55 people,” Popanda said.

The order was in place until a safe sample was received at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Both the village and Kenosha County Public Health monitored the water sample results.

The village proceeded late Wednesday to notify residents door-to-door that the boil order advisory was lifted.

When the all clear to use the water was issued, residents were instructed to run cold water from the bathtub faucet until it is clear, then flush each tap a few minutes until clear.

