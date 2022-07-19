UPDATE: Bristol Village Board votes to sell 60 acres of land to affiliate of Hard Rock International

BRISTOL — The Village Board and the Community Development Authority voted unanimously to sell nearly 60 acres of land to an affiliate of Hard Rock International for about $15 million Tuesday evening.

The vote came after a nearly 2-hour meeting at the Municipal Building, 19801 83rd St., that at times became contentious between area residents in support or against the sale to Kenosha Landco LLC, which has the same Davie, Florida address as Hard Rock International.

Kenosha Landco LLC can now purchase nearly 59.91 acres of land located southwest of Interstate 94 and 60th Street from the village for $15,213,221.

The land is owned by the village but is located within the City of Kenosha because of a longstanding boundary agreement between the two Kenosha County municipalities. Any approvals for development on the land must come through the City of Kenosha because the land is located in city limits.

Bristol Village Administrator Randall Kerkman said the village has been marketing the land for years and Kenosha Landco LLC made the highest offer.

"I think it's a great thing for the taxpayers if the sale goes through for $15.3 million," Village Trustee John McCabe told the Kenosha News after the vote. "We could do a lot of good with that."

Hard Rock International had previously planned to partner with the Menominee Indian Tribe to develop an $800 million hotel and casino at the former site of Dairyland Greyhound Park in Kenosha.

A referendum on the matter was approved by residents and supported by locally elected officials. The plan, however, was rejected by then Gov. Scott Walker in 2015 during his presidential campaign and after objections from the Forest County Potawatomi, operators of a casino in Milwaukee.

Hard Rock International is owned by the Seminole tribe and operates casinos across the country. It recently opened a casino and entertainment complex in northwest Indiana. Chicago officials have also given the greenlight to a major casino in that city.

Developers of a Kenosha casino would have to partner with a local tribe to open a casino here.

This is a developing story.