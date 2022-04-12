UPDATE: City sets yard waste drop-off hours ahead of upcoming Easter holiday

Trash, recycling, bulk and tire collections will have a normal curbside pick up schedule on Friday, the Friday before Easter.

People who wish to schedule pickups for Monday, April 18, must call on Thursday, April 14, at the latest, according to a City of Kenosha news release. City Hall will be closed on Friday.

Drop-Off Site hours

The Yard Waste Drop-Off Site, 4071 88th Ave., will be closed on Friday, April 15. It will re-open on Saturday, April 16 for its normal hours of operations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Bulk Drop-Off Site, 1001 50th St., will be closed on Friday. It will re-open on Saturday, April 16, for its normal hours of operations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Concrete and Brick/Block Drop-Off Site, 6415 35th Ave., will be closed Friday. It will re-open on Monday, April 18, for its normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call the Kenosha Department of Public Works at 653-4050 if you have any questions.

Editor's note: This has been updated to include Yard Waste Drop-Off Site hours, which had previously been omitted.

