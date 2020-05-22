Update: County health scheduling visit to Amazon; company outlines safety measures

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Testing for COVID-19 will be made available to employees at Amazon facilities in Kenosha, and the company has invited county public health employees in to see what safety measures are being used, according to an Amazon spokesperson.

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our employees, and we welcome a visit from the Kenosha County Health Department to see the investments we’ve made in safety, including enhanced daily cleaning, temperature checks, mandatory masks, and social distancing measures,” Amazon spokesperson Jen Crowcroft said in a statement to the Kenosha News, received after Thursday’s print deadline.

“In addition, we’ve started our first COVID-19 testing pilot at a handful of sites, and plan to make this available to employees at MKE1 and MKE5 (the two Kenosha facilities) soon.”

The statement came after Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said the company has not been cooperative.

Freiheit confirmed Thursday that 18 Kenosha County residents who work at Amazon have tested positive for COVID-19. This number is believed to be higher given that the company employs many who live outside the county.