UPDATE: County mobile vaccination effort hits the streets again Thursday; targets underserved communities

This event, originally set for Wednesday, was cancelled due to rain. IT HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR THE SAME TIME AND LOCATION THURSDAY, 4:30 TO 5:30 p.m.

Brandon Morris says understanding a healthy Kenosha County from a grassroots level is what will lead to a healthier community overall.

That’s the objective of an on-foot, mobile mission that Kenosha County Public Health has been conducting throughout October in strategically identified neighborhoods, seeking to bring education about COVID-19 vaccination and doses of the vaccine to the communities with the greatest need.

This week’s mission will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday in an area bounded by 65th Street, 18th Avenue, 67th Street and 19th Avenue.

These missions are conducted in a collaboration between Kenosha County Public Health and the Health Equity Task Force, a group of community leaders that are partnering with the county in an effort to create more equitable access to COVID-19 vaccination for communities of color.

