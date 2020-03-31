UPDATE: County positive COVID-19 cases rise to 56

Rita Hagen, executive director of Hospice Alliance in Kenosha, said the agency works sending nurses and CNAs to hospice clients at about 30 long-term care facilities in Kenosha and Racine counties. Typically, she said, nurses and CNAs would visit patients in multiple facilities in a day.

She said she and her staff learned last week that the order was likely to be coming, worked on a plan Friday to adjust their staff and put it into place Monday in both counties.

“It is really changing the way we do everything,” Hagen said. “But it is the right thing to do, and I completely understand it.”

She said change limits the chance that nurses and other staff can inadvertently spread the virus from one facility to another.

Hagen said that Hospice Alliance cares for terminally ill patients in their homes, whether that is their family home, a senior living facility or a long-term care facility, if that is where they call home. She said that, to address the new rules, nurses who typically work in different roles at hospice have been shifted into case management. She said the facilities and families they work with have been understanding.

“They have been amazingly understanding and are just appreciative that we are following guidelines,” Hagen said.

