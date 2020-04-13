Update: County reports 3 more deaths to COVID-19; first virus cases reported at long-term care facility

The cases reported at Parkside Manor and the county detention facilities were the first in the county in what are considered some of the most vulnerable populations to the virus.

People living in long-term care facilities are considered to be among the highest risk because they are in close contact with each other and because of age and underlying health problems.

Since the outbreak of the illness in the United States, facilities in the county have been limiting visitors and shifting operations to try to limit contact.

An emergency order from the county prevented facilities from sharing staff and barred people who work in the facilities from having second jobs.

Parkside Manor released a formal statement about the outbreak through the county:

“The health and well-being of our residents and team members are our greatest priority. While individuals at our facility have tested positive for COVID-19, we continue working together to care for our residents, to protect the safety of our team members, and to protect the people in our community,”