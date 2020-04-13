Update: County reports 3 more deaths to COVID-19; first virus cases reported at long-term care facility

Three additional people in Kenosha County have died of COVID-19, bringing the county death total to four, while new cases of the virus were reported Monday at a long-term care facility and at county detention facilities.
The county is reporting three people have died of the virus since Saturday, the first deaths since an 85-year-old Kenosha man died last week.
A 54-year-old Kenosha man died Sunday and a 74-year-old Kenosha woman died Saturday. Both had been hospitalized.
A fourth death was reported Monday afternoon. The health department could not provide age or gender information for the fourth victim.
While the county confirmed additional deaths, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth reported Monday that five correctional officers tested positive for the virus over the weekend.
Also Monday, Kenosha County officials said an outbreak of the virus had been confirmed at a long-term care facility.
Seven people associated with Parkside Manor, 6300 67th St., had tested positive. According to the county, five of the facility’s 32 residents and two of its 37 staff members have tested positive. None of the seven people are hospitalized.
Froedtert South hospital system has provided collection kits for all the facility’s residents to be tested.
The cases reported at Parkside Manor and the county detention facilities were the first in the county in what are considered some of the most vulnerable populations to the virus.
People living in long-term care facilities are considered to be among the highest risk because they are in close contact with each other and because of age and underlying health problems.
Since the outbreak of the illness in the United States, facilities in the county have been limiting visitors and shifting operations to try to limit contact.
An emergency order from the county prevented facilities from sharing staff and barred people who work in the facilities from having second jobs.
Parkside Manor released a formal statement about the outbreak through the county:
“The health and well-being of our residents and team members are our greatest priority. While individuals at our facility have tested positive for COVID-19, we continue working together to care for our residents, to protect the safety of our team members, and to protect the people in our community,”
According to the County Division of Health Services, 183 people have tested positive. Statewide, 3,428 people have tested positive, with 29 percent of those cases requiring hospitalization, and 154 people have died.
There have been 36,769 negative tests for the virus statewide.
Beth said five staff members who had been quarantined with COVID-19 symptoms tested positive for the virus over the weekend. He said the staffers are employed at both Kenosha County Jail and the Kenosha County Correctional Center.
Beth said the department is awaiting test results on additional staff members.
“I think more actual tests have arrived at the hospitals locally which is going to help us, hopefully, determine who can return to work and who should stay quarantined,” Beth said in an email.
He said he did not know whether any people being held in detention were being tested.
The sheriff’s department had been trying to limit the possible spread of coronavirus at the jail and KCDC through quarantining people with flu-like symptoms, keeping people newly booked into the jail separate from the general population, and attempting to limit the number of people brought in on new charges.
COVID-19 is difficult to contain in jail and prison settings because incarcerated people are living in such close quarters with limited ability for social distancing.
