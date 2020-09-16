UPDATE: COVID-19 cases close Bristol School until Sept. 29

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bristol School has closed until September 29 after announcing three individuals have tested positive to COVID-19 there.

In a letter to families, District Administrator Dave Milz said the school would close starting Thursday based on recommendations from the county Health Department.

In-person students in grades 5-8 should be able to move to virtual learning by Friday. In-person students in K-4 may experience a longer delay.

The cases involve two school employees and one student. The individuals are not hospitalized.

This allows the school to perform a deep clean as well as quarantine the entire school for two weeks.

Bristol Elementary School has 655 K4-8th grade students attending in-person school since September 1. Everyone is required to wear masks throughout the building, and the school has implemented social distance protocols as much as possible.

“The health and well-being of our students and team members are our greatest priority. While individuals at our facility have tested positive for COVID-19, we continue to work together to care for our students and staff, to protect the safety of our team members, and to protect the people in our community," Milz said.