UPDATE: COVID-19 cases close Bristol School until Sept. 29

Bristol School has closed until September 29 after announcing three individuals have tested positive to COVID-19 there.
In a letter to families, District Administrator Dave Milz said the school would close starting Thursday based on recommendations from the county Health Department.
In-person students in grades 5-8 should be able to move to virtual learning by Friday. In-person students in K-4 may experience a longer delay.
The cases involve two school employees and one student. The individuals are not hospitalized.
This allows the school to perform a deep clean as well as quarantine the entire school for two weeks.
Bristol Elementary School has 655 K4-8th grade students attending in-person school since September 1. Everyone is required to wear masks throughout the building, and the school has implemented social distance protocols as much as possible.
“The health and well-being of our students and team members are our greatest priority. While individuals at our facility have tested positive for COVID-19, we continue to work together to care for our students and staff, to protect the safety of our team members, and to protect the people in our community," Milz said.
"We are also continuing to work with the Kenosha Division of Health and will follow enhanced internal protocols in order to help control the spread of COVID-19.”
Kenosha County Health Officer, Dr. Jen Freiheit stated, “In light of the potential exposure, and airing towards an abundance of caution, the joint decision was made to protect the school community. All were given close contact letters when they left school today providing further instruction.”
Parents are urged to monitor their students and other family members for any COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, headaches, etc.
Those who do become symptomatic should call their health care provider and seek testing.
