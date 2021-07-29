UPDATE: Crews restore power after overnight storm caused wind, rain but little damage

About 5,000 homes and businesses around Kenosha County were without power Thursday in the wake of nighttime wind and lightning strikes that accompanied a strong thunderstorm system through the area.

According to We Energies, the bulk of those outages occurred in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie. But scattered outages were reported throughout the county, including in Paddock Lake, Somers, Salem Lakes, Wheatland and Brighton.

A total of about 28,000 customers were without power throughout the We Energies services area.

Crews from Aliant Energy were also handling downed wires in the Twin Lakes area, according to area resident Jasper Locicero.

In Bristol, volunteers were sought to donate bottled water Thursday for the St. Francis Animal Shelter in Bristol which was without water for the animals due to the lack of power.

Andy Boxel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan, said while Kenosha County had some strong winds with the overnight storm, it escaped the serious damage in areas north and west of the county.