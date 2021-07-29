UPDATE: Crews restore power after overnight storm caused wind, rain but little damage

About 5,000 homes and businesses around Kenosha County were without power Thursday in the wake of nighttime wind and lightning strikes that accompanied a strong thunderstorm system through the area.
According to We Energies, the bulk of those outages occurred in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie. But scattered outages were reported throughout the county, including in Paddock Lake, Somers, Salem Lakes, Wheatland and Brighton.
A total of about 28,000 customers were without power throughout the We Energies services area.
Crews from Aliant Energy were also handling downed wires in the Twin Lakes area, according to area resident Jasper Locicero.
In Bristol, volunteers were sought to donate bottled water Thursday for the St. Francis Animal Shelter in Bristol which was without water for the animals due to the lack of power.
Andy Boxel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan, said while Kenosha County had some strong winds with the overnight storm, it escaped the serious damage in areas north and west of the county.
“Definitely Jefferson and Waukesha counties took the brunt of the wind. There was also some damage round the Madison area, especially Cottage Grove,” Boxel reported. He said while the National Weather Service is still working to confirm it, it appears that there were tornado touchdowns in those areas.
Emergency responders
Kenosha County fire departments responded to 11 weather calls as of 4:15 a.m. Thursday morning after the severe thunderstorm, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
David Wright, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Department, said that among the calls was a tree limb that had fallen on a house, and several downed wires. No injuries have been reported.
The Somers Fire Department had a few calls involving wires sparking in the wind. The department also responded to a mutual aid calls to a South Shore Fire Department firm in Mt. Pleasant.
The severe weather stretched from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan and began Wednesday evening in northwestern Wisconsin. By 2 a.m. Thursday, the numerous tornado warnings around the state had expired.
Possible tornado
The National Weather Service had two crews out surveying damage in the Jefferson County community of Concord and in the Waukesha County Village of Wales Thursday in southeastern Wisconsin.
Meteorologist Denny VanCleve in Sullivan said there’s a good chance that it was a tornado, or possibly two, that caused widespread damage.
The NWS on Wednesday warned that the severe weather sweeping across upper Midwest states could include hurricane force winds and tornadoes and develop into a derecho — a rare type of storm.
“If not a derecho, it was close,” VanCleve said. “You need wind damage more than 240 miles long and gusts of 58 mph for most of its length” for a derecho, often described as an inland hurricane.
A determination on whether the storm could be classified as a derecho would be made later, VanCleve said.
Utility crews out
Utility crews worked to restore service to the thousands of power customers who lost service across the state. Electricity was knocked out to about 90,000 customers across the state, according to the tracking website PowerOutage, US.
The tornado warnings started in Wausau and eventually were issued for Waukesha, Jefferson and Milwaukee counties around 1 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service placed nearly the entire state of Wisconsin under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m. Thursday.
A 70 mph wind gust was reported at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in Merrill in Lincoln County, according to the weather service. Numerous trees and power lines were reported down in Merrill.
A 78 mph wind gust was reported at Weston in Marathon County at 9 p.m., according to the weather service. Sustained winds of 74 mph are required for a Category 1 hurricane.
