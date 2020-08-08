UPDATE: DCI investigating after Kenosha Police officer shot in early-morning incident

Law enforcement units continue to investigate after a Kenosha Police office was shot during an early Saturday morning incident by a suspect who fled and is still at large.
Kenosha Police responded around 4:30 a.m. to the area of the 4600 block of Sheridan Road to investigate an entry to vehicle complaint. At that time, the responding officer located a subject matching the description of the suspect which was provided by the complainant.
As the officer attempted to investigate, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the Kenosha Police officer, who has not been identified. The Kenosha officer returned fire. It is unknown if the suspect was injured.
The suspect fled and has not been located.
The officer was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The injury is not believed to be life threatening.
The officer is 30 years old with two years of service with the Kenosha Police Department.
Kenosha Police requested the assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (D.C.I.). The investigation has been turned over to them. Wisconsin State Patrol is providing assistance to D.C.I.
D.C.I. units were in Kenosha Saturday checking out vehicles suspected of being part of the case.
A disappointed Sen. Van. Wanggaard, R-Racine, called for the community to rally around the Kenosha Police Department and support the wounded officer.
"“I stand with all law enforcement in praying that the officer shot in Kenosha fully recovers. Unfortunately, the anti-law enforcement rhetoric of the last two-plus months made this morning’s events all too predictable," he said. "In no civilized society should this behavior ever be considered acceptable.
"I call on the community to rally around the officer shot and the entire Kenosha Police Department. I hope the community helps identify the shooter and refuse to help him, to avoid further violence across our state. To the men and women in law enforcement, stay safe. We’re with you," he said.
