Update: Driver fleeing traffic stop dies after crashing into semi, Kenosha News delivery truck

“He was cooperative when the deputy spoke to him,” Hallisy said.

But as the deputy walked back to the Ford to speak to the man again, he fled.

Hallisey said the deputy was following when the man crashed into the semi.

“It was immediately apparent that it was a fatal crash,” he said.

The sheriff’s department was not yet releasing information about the driver’s identity.

Ken Deike, the Kenosha News delivery driver, said he was pulling out of a gas station onto E when he saw the Ford crash into the semi. Still shaken an hour after the crash, Deike said, as the badly damaged vehicle sped toward him, he could see the driver’s body hanging out the door.

“I couldn’t look after that,” he said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol had an investigator at the scene.

Both Green Bay Road and E were closed as investigators were at the scene and for the cleanup.

It was the second fatal crash during a chase with law enforcement this year. In April, a driver fleeing Kenosha police was killed in a crash at the intersection of Sheridan Road and 52nd Street.

