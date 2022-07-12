UPDATE: Emergency rescue personnel pull five-year-old boy out of water at Pennoyer Beach; victim transported to hospital, condition not known

Emergency crews pulled a 5-year-old boy from Lake Michigan Tuesday night after he was reported missing while at Pennoyer Beach with a group of people that included other children who were playing at the shoreline and in the water.

The boy was reported missing at 6:17 p.m., following an earlier rescue call the Kenosha Fire Department’s crew had responded to at the beach east of the Pennoyer Park band shell. Emergency units, including a Fire Department ambulance and multiple police cruisers were at the scene along the Lake Michigan shore, directly behind the band shell where the Tuesday's at the Shell outdoor concert continued into the early evening.

A U.S. Coast Guard craft was also near shore assisting with the search, as were emergency responders in an inflatable craft.

"Cold resuscitative measures"

About 45 minutes later, rescuers located the boy in the water, according to Battalion Chief Ryan McNeely. Multiple personnel held sheets around the immediate scene at the shore shortly after beginning life-saving measures. Moments later, the large group of emergency medical personnel rushed the boy to an awaiting ambulance which initially drove away without sounding its sirens.

According to McNeely, emergency medical personnel performed, “cold resuscitative measures” on the boy prior to transporting him to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately disclosed.

McNeely said rescue workers were initially called at 5:57 p.m. for a report of a “near drowning” of another child prior to pulling the boy from the lake.

“What that call actually was, was a young girl who was conscious and breathing and walking on the beach coughing up a lot of water. So that was categorized as a near drowning,” he said.

The girl was later transported from the scene to a local hospital for observation and evaluation. Her injuries were not life-threatening, he said.

McNeely said that as emergency medical crews were evaluating her, authorities discovered the girl was with a group of children, including the 5-year-old boy.

“It was determined at the time they were missing one of the kids from that group,” he said, referring to the boy. “It was presumed he was still in the lake.”

The situation then was upgraded to a water call incident, he said, which activates the county’s dive team, the Coast Guard, additional department personnel and police.

Several people on the beach who had been at the band shell for the concert, said they had left the performance to help with the search. An announcement had been made during the concert alerting the audience to the missing boy.

Fire and rescue, they said, had to respond to the water incident just moments earlier involving a young girl, possibly a few years older than the boy. It was known whether the two children were related to each other.

Concert-goers join the search

Elisa Rocha of Kenosha was among the concert-goers who went to the beach to help with the search.

"We were just listening to the music and one of the police officers made an announcement that there was a little 5-year-old boy ... that was missing," she said. Rocha said the officer included in the announcement that the boy was not wearing any swim trunks and for the audience to be on the lookout for him.

"So, we just picked up our stuff and helped them look," she said. Rocha said the authorities didn't release any further information on the boy.

According to Rocha, other people on the beach noted that fire and rescue were already on the scene for a girl who was with the boy and reported to be in the water with him.

"The little boy ended up going missing in the meantime," she said. "It's just horrible."

Garrett Devoe of Kenosha said he was also at the band shell to attend the concert but decided to go for a walk on the beach before it started.

"We'd seen everybody waving their arms before the police arrived," he said. "There was a couple here, a man with his daughter holding her and saying there was a boy missing."

According to Devoe, the man said that they had found the boy's shorts. He said the man and his daughter, who Devoe said was about 8 years of age, were crying. Rescue personnel then descended upon the beach and into the lake to search for him.

He said following the police announcement at the concert "everybody started searching" for the boy.

Resident with drone assists in finding boy

McNeely said that aiding in the search was a man who was at the beach and offered to use his drone to help find the boy.

“He launched his drone and at 7:02 p.m. and we found the (five-year-old boy) in the water,” said McNeely. The boy, he said, was discovered in the lake about 50 yards from the shore.

This story continues to develop. Check back for additional details.