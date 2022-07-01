UPDATE: Harborside Common Grounds to close Aug. 31 after 22 years due to rising costs to operate, employment challenges

An iconic Kenosha lakefront café soon to celebrate 22 years in business will also serve its last customers at the end of August.

Harborside Common Grounds, 5159 Sixth Ave., will mark its 22nd anniversary at its scenic Downtown location on Aug. 21. Ten days later, however, it will close for good.

Owner Bobbi Duczak announced the decision on the café's Facebook page Thursday night. Like small many businesses, the café had struggled during the height of the pandemic and their challenges have continued.

"While we are humbled by this accomplishment and thankful for the many people who have helped us achieve this milestone, our celebration will be bittersweet. Due to the rising costs, lack of quality products, and challenges finding qualified help, Harborside Common Grounds will be locking the doors for the last time on Aug. 31.

"I would like to extend huge thank you to my amazing staff who have become family and the customers who have become our friends. The hard work and dedication of our staff and support of our customers has kept the coffee brewing for 22 wonderful years," they posted.

Duczak said it's been especially difficult obtaining ingredients for sandwiches and some blended beverages.

"We can't get the stuff that we normally use," Duczak said. "This week when we got our order there was no turkey or ham. It's really hard to make sandwiches with no turkey and ham, and this goes on every single week. Every week there's something else I can't get."

Duczak said the staffing issues have somewhat improved in recent weeks because she was able to hire some high schoolers on summer break. Before summer break, Duczak said she couldn't "get people to work at night."

"This summer we've been able to get some high school kids to come in and work, but as soon as fall comes again we're not going to have people," Duczak said. "Everything has changed in the last three years. The whole world has changed."

Duczak said the decision to close was not an easy one.

"It wasn't something that I did on a whim. I considered it for a long time. I started this when I was 50. Figure it out. I'm here every single day. After 22-and-a-half years, because six months before we opened I was here every day painting and getting it ready, I'm tired. It's extremely hard to run a small business."

Duczak thanked her loyal patrons who made Common Grounds a Kenosha tradition over the years. She's seen many of her customers experience life moments in the café including engagements, family reunions and even a wedding.

"It's nice. It's what I wanted," Duczak said.

"People have had their first dates here. We've had people call in and say we're getting married but we got engaged there (so) can we come in and take wedding pictures? That's great. We've touched a lot of people's lives and that's what my hope was."

Duczak said she worked 22 years for the "reputation we have" and will never sell the Common Grounds name.

"People are sad to see it go but everything has to come to an end," she said.

Duczak said her favorite thing about owning Common Grounds was the people she met.

"I made tons and tons of friends," she said. "The employees, they are like my kids to me. I don't have children of my own, but I now have lots of them."

Duczak, who leased the building until the end of September, said she can't comment on what's next for the building.

On Friday morning the café was filled with longtime patrons who sipped espresso drinks and munched on pastries.

Mike Laudonio, a retired police officer, has frequented Common Grounds multiple times a week since it opened.

"It's my second family," Laudonio said. "I sit with Bobbi every day when I come here. It's the kind of place that, when I pull up and they see me, by the time I get in there my drink is already on the counter."

Laudonio said Common Grounds felt like "walking into your kitchen."

"Growing up Italian, that's what you did. You sat in the kitchen and drank coffee. That's what we're doing here," he said.

The business is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday, and patrons are encouraged to stop by until the end of next month to celebrate and bid them farewell. Duczak also plans to sell some of the trinkets and artwork to locals.

Duczak plans to work at her cafeteria spot at Gateway Technical College's Kenosha campus.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Terry Flores Reporter Follow Terry Flores Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today