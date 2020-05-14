UPDATE: Health officer extends Kenosha County safer-at-home order until May 26

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit issued a local order just before midnight Wednesday to continue Safer at Home regulations within the county until May 26.

The local order is in response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision overturning the state’s Safer at Home Order — a decision Freiheit said "did not come down in favor of public health."​

“We are behind the curve, and any opening will greatly affect Kenosha County more so than other parts of the state,” Freiheit said.

Freiheit noted that Kenosha County remains behind other counties and the state when it comes to high infection growth rate and positive test rate. She said relaxing the social distancing restrictions now would almost certainly result in a spike in cases locally.

“We must stay the course and remain calm until Kenosha County is safe to open for all residents,” Freiheit said. “The consequences of relaxing Safer At Home before the data and science suggests, would be devastating to our community.”

Freiheit has the authority to issue an emergency order under Wisconsin Statute 252.03. The local order went into effect at 12 a.m. Thursday and continues all of the provisions of the original state order, including its expiration at 8 a.m. May 26.