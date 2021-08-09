 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Highway C project detour updated as railroad crossing is repaired
UPDATE: Highway C project detour updated as railroad crossing is repaired

The Canadian National Railway crossing on Highway C closed on Monday just east of 258th Court in Trevor for repairs to the Canadian National Railway crossing.

The closure is expected to last for approximately one week.

The posted detour is routing drivers around the closure via Highway JF (260th Avenue/119th Street) and Highway 83 (Antioch Road).

This work will be conducted weather permitting and is subject to change.

