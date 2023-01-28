UPDATE: I-94 multi-vehicle crash Friday entrapped two, no serious injuries, state patrol reports

Friday’s multi-vehicle crash involving at least six vehicles on I-94 in Kenosha County resulted in two entrapments but no serious injuries according to law enforcement.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region Waukesha Post indicated the first crash at the scene occurred at 1:27 p.m. Friday, in the northbound lanes of I-94 near the intersection at County Hwy. ML.

“This incident occurred during a severe winter weather event with snow, ice and whiteout conditions,” the state patrol indicated.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which also responded to the crash, said in a statement that at least six vehicles were involved, with multiple semi-trucks that caused two subjects to be entrapped in their vehicles.

Several people were transported for minor injuries, but no serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the investigation.

Among the vehicles damaged was a white sedan with extensive front-end damage after colliding with a semi-truck.

A gray SUV’s hood was partially pinned underneath the trailer of another semi-truck, and a second white SUV had apparently either crashed into the rear of the gray SUV, or collided with the barrier to avoid it.

A semi-truck had jack-knifed and was sitting sideways across several lanes.

After the crash, northbound traffic was routed to the Russell Road exit, onto the west Frontage Road to Wisconsin Hwy. 165 and then back onto northbound I-94.

Emergency units and personnel, including several ambulances, were called from across Kenosha County, as well as several departments from Illinois.

County Hwy N ejection

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the driver of a semi-truck suffered minor injuries after being ejected from his vehicle in a separate incident Friday afternoon.

At about 2:27 p.m. a semi-truck lost control in the 16100 block of County Hwy. N and slid into a ditch. The driver was reportedly ejected from the truck during the incident, and was transported to a local hospital.

Weather conditions led to numerous alerts and the public was cautioned to slow down and give extra room for stopping if they had to be out driving.

Snow emergencies

The City of Kenosha, and the villages of Somers and Pleasant Prairie, all declared snow emergencies that went into effect Saturday as the winter storm system intensified and brought more snow.

The city issued a snow emergency to allow plows to properly remove snow from noon Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday. There is no parking allowed on city streets during that time.

Somers issued a snow emergency beginning at noon Saturday, and continuing to 7 a.m. Monday.

Pleasant Prairie declared a snow emergency starting at noon Saturday, remaining in effect until noon on Sunday.