UPDATE: Interstate crashes close Interstate
Snowy roads were causing havoc on the Interstate Tuesday morning, with two crashes involving semis closing major segments of the Interstate.

At 9:35 a.m., crews responded to a report of a crash involving at least one jackknifed semi in the northbound lanes of the Interstate at the Highway 158 bridge. There was unconfirmed reports of at least one injury there. Kenosha, Somers and South Shore fire units were on scene at that crash.

Earlier, at 8:07 a.m., a crash involving two semis also was reported in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near the Pleasant Prairie outlet mall. That crash involved the closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 at the state line as emergency crews work to clear the crash .

Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said the Wisconsin State Patrol was  handling the latter crash investigation. Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha Fire Department ambulances were called to the scene, but the KFD unit was released from the scene without transporting anyone at 9:09 a.m.

Elsewhere in the county, Wright said there are were a number of crashes Tuesday, none involving serious injuries as of 9 a.m.

About 4 inches of snow fell in Kenosha County overnight according to the National Weather Service, with snow expected to continue throughout the day. Blowing and drifting snow could cause hazardous driving conditions.

The Kenosha News will update this story as more information becomes available.

