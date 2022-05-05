UPDATE: Juvenile attempting to cross Green Bay Road suffers head injury after being struck by vehicle

A juvenile was flown to a Milwaukee-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the 5300 block of Green Bay Road (Highway 31) Thursday.

The serious crash was reported at 4:45 p.m. after the child apparently attempted to cross the busy highway, a portion of which is also currently under construction, according to Sgt. Ben Antaramian of the Kenosha Police Department. Authorities at the scene requested a Flight for Life helicopter, which transported the juvenile to a trauma care center, who apparently suffered a head injury, he said. The crash was located in the southbound side of the highway.

An initial police traffic radio report indicated the child was bleeding from the head, but was conscious and breathing. An early report also described the child as being on a bike. However, police could not confirm the early reports.

Neither the condition of the juvenile nor the severity of the head injury was immediately known late Thursday, according to authorities. It was also not immediately known whether any citations were issued as the crash remains under investigation, Antaramian said.

Multiple streets in the area were shut down for about two hours before authorities cleared the scene, he said.

