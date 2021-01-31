UPDATE: Kenosha County digging out as storm drops up to 12 inches of snow, strands many motorists

Shannon Theigs and her children were so ready to take on winter Sunday morning. In fact, they were overjoyed when they saw City of Kenosha plows emptying snow into their front yard.

“It was just a lot of snow and we always enjoy the winter time. It’s our favorite season,” she said of the near foot that had fallen overnight. “We woke up and had a big breakfast and then the snowplow came and plowed all the snow into the front yard – which they’d never done before, which made this big hill. So, they had to go tackle it.”

And tackle it they did. Aspyn, 6, Lilly, 12, and nephew Dexter, 3, of Kenosha enjoyed sledding most of the morning.

“Actually, they’re building an igloo now,” said Theigs, who promised to join them soon after finishing laundry.

As much as 12 inches

It wasn’t the Groundhog Day Snowmageddon of 2011, but winter dumped as much as 12 inches of snow on Kenosha County Saturday night and Sunday.