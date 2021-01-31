UPDATE: Kenosha County digging out as storm drops up to 12 inches of snow, strands many motorists

Shannon Theigs and her children were so ready to take on winter Sunday morning. In fact, they were overjoyed when they saw City of Kenosha plows emptying snow into their front yard.
“It was just a lot of snow and we always enjoy the winter time. It’s our favorite season,” she said of the near foot that had fallen overnight. “We woke up and had a big breakfast and then the snowplow came and plowed all the snow into the front yard – which they’d never done before, which made this big hill. So, they had to go tackle it.”
And tackle it they did. Aspyn, 6, Lilly, 12, and nephew Dexter, 3, of Kenosha enjoyed sledding most of the morning.
“Actually, they’re building an igloo now,” said Theigs, who promised to join them soon after finishing laundry.
As much as 12 inches
It wasn’t the Groundhog Day Snowmageddon of 2011, but winter dumped as much as 12 inches of snow on Kenosha County Saturday night and Sunday.
“Kenosha County got a good brunt of this storm just due to the fact there was a lot of lake enhancement. We had a lot of east-to-northeast winds off the lake and (Lake Michigan) is relatively warm so it brought a lot of enhanced snowfall totals to Kenosha and Racine counties,” said meteorologist J.J. Wood with the National Weather Service in Sullivan. “We’ve seen amounts anywhere between about 8 up to maybe 12 inches in Kenosha County.”
Wood said in Paddock Lake and Silver Lake, weather observers reported 10 to 11 inches of new snow.
“But we also had those same amounts in Kenosha by the lake, too,” he said. “Generally speaking, most of the areas in Kenosha County are a solid 8 to 10 inches and I’d say there are several areas that are 10 to 12, as weln.
“We’re not going to expect a lot more, maybe another inch or two when it’s all said and done, at the most,” he said as flakes continued to fall Sunday.
A winter storm warning remained in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday and a small craft advisory was also in effect through midnight Tuesday with winds causing waves as high as 6 to 9 feet until Sunday night, subsiding to 4 to 7 feet into Monday and 3 to 5 feet Monday night.
Snow emergencies remain in effect until 3 p.m. Monday for Kenosha, and extended to 8 p.m. Sunday in Somers, and to 10 p.m. Sunday in Pleasant Prairie.
Double normal January snowfall
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 10.4 inches of snow had fallen in Kenosha in January prior to this weekend’s storm. The data comes from Kenosha’s Waste Water Treatment Plant with Sunday’s official totals to be reported after midnight on Monday, weather officials said.
The normal snowfall total for the month of January in Kenosha is 11.4 inches. That is expected to nearly double when the new data is added in, Wood said.
“If we use the treatment plant stats, it’s going to be an above-normal month for Kenosha and for a good part of southern Wisconsin. We’ve had several systems roll through here this month,” he said. “So, we’ve been pretty active. We’re definitely up from December.”
In December, Kenosha saw just 3 inches of snow, according to weather data. The normal snow total locally for December is 8.2 inches.
January has also seen higher than normal temperatures. The average as of Sunday was 27.7 degrees or 4.3 degrees warmer than normal.
“We’re at or just past the climatological coldest part of the season, but it’s been a mild month,” he said.
Milder Monday forecast
Wood said Monday’s forecast won’t be so snowy, if at all, as a dry, high pressure system begins to move throughout the area through Wednesday.
“It will be fairly quiet weather and hopefully, a few peeks of sun,” he said. Monday’s high temperature is expected to reach the lower 30s with the low in the upper teens.
The next round of snow, may come as early as Thursday in the form of a rain-snow mixture, he said.
“We’re not really that sure yet,” he said.
Cars in ditches, no injuries
Local law enforcement spent overnight and into Sunday helping drivers push cars out of ditches and other icy situations as not only falling snow, but blowing and drifting snow posed a problem on roadways.
According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies had assisted 91 motorists since Saturday night when the storm hit the area.
Sgt. David Zoerner of the sheriff’s department said 36 of those were calls that started around 5 a.m. Sunday with cars stuck in ditches and in the road. He said there were also another 55 “assist motorists” calls overnight. He said deputies handled three minor crashes with no injuries.
“A lot of people just abandoned their cars. It’s crazy,” he said. “There were some areas where it was just impassable so people just abandoned their cars.”
Earlier, wind gusts of up to 30 to 35 mph contributed to snow blowing onto roads and icing over, according to the weather service.
The persistent snowfall kept Kenosha Police officers busy, as well.
“It’s been non-stop,” said Lt. Joe Riesselmann of the Kenosha Police Department. “They’ve just been going from one call to the next to the next to the next.”
Since 6 a.m. Sunday, city officers helped in at least 30 cases by Sunday afternoon where they had to push out motorists or call for tow trucks.
“We’ve only had two other calls — non-weather related,” he said. “It’s been mainly cars sliding up into snow banks or trying to get through a plowed intersection and getting caught. No injuries that I know of.”
Pleasant Prairie Police officers spent much of their night into early morning rescuing motorists.
“They were people (in vehicles) that were either stuck in deep snow or going into the ditch,” said Sgt. Chad Brown, who said Sunday thatofficers had thus far helped 26 people since 8 p.m. Saturday.
No major accidents or injuries were reported, he said.
As for Theigs and her family, they’re going to enjoy the snow for as long as it sticks around.
“The snow doesn’t last for very long. I enjoy getting freezing cold and soaking wet and then coming in and having hot chocolate,” she said. “My kids love it and we just look forward to it. That’s usually our thing.”