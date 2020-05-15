Update: Kenosha County supervisor positive for COVID-19; county cases top 800 with 18 deaths

A total of 3,753 Kenosha County residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What, if any, changes will be made with regard to how the County Board and its committees conduct business as a result of the positive case was not available Friday.

Public attendance at board meetings recently drew attention when a woman who wished to attend in person was denied access, removed from the building and ticketed. Since that incident, in-person attendance at public meetings, which had been discouraged, has been left up to the discretion of the chairperson.

“I am sharing this information with the County Board as I believe knowledge of possible exposure to this virus is of vital concern,” Bachochin wrote in the email.

Several supervisors have reportedly been tested.

Berg, an employee of the state Department of Corrections, said he was tested Friday at the drive-through site because he is both a frontline worker and because of a fellow board supervisor tested positive. However, he does not have symptoms.

It was unclear Friday when the last time the supervisor who tested positive attended a meeting in person.