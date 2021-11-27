UPDATE: Kenosha man has died from injuries suffered in a head-on crash late Friday afternoon; two others hospitalized

SOMERS — A Kenosha man has died from injuries suffered in a head-on crash late Friday afternoon on Highway 31 between Highway M and Highway KR.

Somers Fire and Rescue personnel and Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at about 3:55 p.m. Friday to a report of the head-on-crash at Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) and Fourth Place. The crash site actually was about a quarter mile north of the intersection, where Old Green Bay Road also comes in from the northeast.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reported that two vehicles, a 2007 Subaru Forester and 2021 Lincoln Navigator, struck head on. The Subaru was traveling northbound on Green Bay Road when it crossed over the curbed median into the southbound lanes, striking the Lincoln. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

The driver of the Subaru, a 52-year-old Kenosha man, was flown by helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa where he later succumbed to his injuries and died. His name is being withheld pending proper notification.

The driver and passenger of the Lincoln, a 35-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Kenosha, sustained severe injuries and were taken by ambulance to Froedtert Hospital as well. they are expected to survive.

First responders arriving on scene indicated that extrication was required to remove occupants from both vehicles.

Somers Fire officials quickly called for assistance from the South Shore Fire Department in neighboring Mount Pleasant and also called for a Flight for Life helicopter to respond to the park behind the Somers Municipal Building to meet an ambulance that was transporting a patient from the crash site.

Highway 31 was closed for traffic in both directions, southbound from Highway KR (First Street) and north at Highway M (Old Green Bay Road). The Mount Pleasant Police Department was assisting with the road closure at Highway KR.

The Paris an Pleasant Prairie fire departments were manning Somers fire station No. 1 at the municipal center campus while Somers crews were occupied with the crash call and related medical transports.

The Sheriff’s department reported an investigation was still ongoing, and the public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5102.