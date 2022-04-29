UPDATE: Kenosha Mayor to request referendum to exceed tax levy for more police, firefighters

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian will ask the City Council to approve a referendum to exceed the state-mandated property tax levy so the city can hire more police officers and firefighters.

The City Council will vote on the matter during Monday night’s meeting at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St.

The city hopes to hire 10 additional police officer positions with associated equipment to “enhance the police department’s ability to fulfill all of the department’s response and preventative responsibilities.”

The city also hopes to hire six additional firefighter positions with associated equipment.

To do this, the city is seeking to exceed the state’s statutory levy limit on what it can tax property owners in 2022 for enhanced protective services. It would collect the money in 2023. The current levy limit is 2.654%, or $75,763,738. Antaramian wants it increased to 3.3%, which would increase the levy by $2.5 million for a total of $78,263,738.

If approved Monday, the referendum would be held August 9, the same day as the primary election.

If the referendum is ultimately approved by a majority of city voters, the owner of a $200,000 home would pay roughly $5.50 per month, or $66 a year.

"We're looking at this in the sense that as we continue to grow the city needs to be able to add police and fire," Antaramian told the Kenosha News Friday evening. "If we are going to move forward and make sure that people are protected and we are able to do our jobs - police police and fire are very tight - that's the reason this is now moving forward. It will definitely make a difference. There's going to continue to be a need for more fire and police as the city continues to grow."

Antaramian said he hopes state laws are changed in the future so municipalities are not required to use referendums to increase funding for emergency services. Antaramian said he believes the referendum will have support from alderpersons and approved by voters in the summer.

Support from police, fire

Both the police chief and fire chief support the referendum.

Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen said Kenosha is not immune to crime or its consequences.

"Crime scenes have become more complex due to advancing technologies that also require a greater personnel allocation and require greater technical skills," Larsen said in a media release. "Additionally, the department has increased its focus on building relations with the community and I believe this will play an equally significant role in any expansion of the department."

Fire Chief Chris Bigley said the fire department is facing increased call volume and more complex incidents that need responding.

"While emergency medical response is the primary duty, along with fire suppression, the complexity of these calls and the manpower needed to provide required treatment continue to tax our resources," Bigley said in the media release. "The additional manpower will allow the Fire Department to continue to provide other services including fire prevention inspections, fire investigations and public education in a timely manner."

Referendum question

Kenosha citizens would be asked the following question in August if the City Council votes for the referendum:

“Under state law, the increase in the levy of the City of Kenosha for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 2.654%, which results in a levy of $75,763,738. Shall the City of Kenosha be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for purpose of additional police and fire protection services, by a total of 3.3%, which results in a levy of $78,263,738, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $2,500,000 for each fiscal year going forward?”

Failure to approve the referendum would result in the city's inability to hire additional public safety staff.

Earlier this month voters in the Village of Pleasant Prairie approved a $1.6 million referendum that would allow Pleasant Prairie to increase its tax levy by $1.6 million to hire 16 new public safety employees, firefighters and police officers next year.

