UPDATE: Kenosha Mayor to request referendum to exceed tax levy for more police, firefighters

The City Council will vote on the matter during Monday night’s meeting at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St.
The city hopes to hire 10 additional police officer positions with associated equipment to “enhance the police department’s ability to fulfill all of the department’s response and preventative responsibilities.”
The city also hopes to hire six additional firefighter positions with associated equipment.
To do this, the city is seeking to exceed the state’s statutory levy limit on what it can tax property owners in 2022 for enhanced protective services. It would collect the money in 2023. The current levy limit is 2.654%, or $75,763,738. Antaramian wants it increased to 3.3%, which would increase the levy by $2.5 million for a total of $78,263,738.
If approved Monday, the referendum would be held August 9, the same day as the primary election.
If the referendum is ultimately approved by a majority of city voters, the owner of a $200,000 home would pay roughly $5.50 per month, or $66 a year.
"We're looking at this in the sense that as we continue to grow the city needs to be able to add police and fire," Antaramian told the Kenosha News Friday evening. "If we are going to move forward and make sure that people are protected and we are able to do our jobs - police police and fire are very tight - that's the reason this is now moving forward. It will definitely make a difference. There's going to continue to be a need for more fire and police as the city continues to grow."
Antaramian said he hopes state laws are changed in the future so municipalities are not required to use referendums to increase funding for emergency services. Antaramian said he believes the referendum will have support from alderpersons and approved by voters in the summer.
Support from police, fire
Both the police chief and fire chief support the referendum.
Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen said Kenosha is not immune to crime or its consequences.
"Crime scenes have become more complex due to advancing technologies that also require a greater personnel allocation and require greater technical skills," Larsen said in a media release. "Additionally, the department has increased its focus on building relations with the community and I believe this will play an equally significant role in any expansion of the department."
Fire Chief Chris Bigley said the fire department is facing increased call volume and more complex incidents that need responding.
"While emergency medical response is the primary duty, along with fire suppression, the complexity of these calls and the manpower needed to provide required treatment continue to tax our resources," Bigley said in the media release. "The additional manpower will allow the Fire Department to continue to provide other services including fire prevention inspections, fire investigations and public education in a timely manner."
Referendum question
Kenosha citizens would be asked the following question in August if the City Council votes for the referendum:
“Under state law, the increase in the levy of the City of Kenosha for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 2.654%, which results in a levy of $75,763,738. Shall the City of Kenosha be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for purpose of additional police and fire protection services, by a total of 3.3%, which results in a levy of $78,263,738, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $2,500,000 for each fiscal year going forward?”
Failure to approve the referendum would result in the city's inability to hire additional public safety staff.
Earlier this month voters in the Village of Pleasant Prairie approved a $1.6 million referendum that would allow Pleasant Prairie to increase its tax levy by $1.6 million to hire 16 new public safety employees, firefighters and police officers next year.
The Portage Area United Way presented a spaghetti dinner and music April 23 at Northwoods Inc. of Wisconsin. The board of directors and I want to thank everyone that attended the event.
Elizabeth Youra did an excellent job providing the entertainment. She provided easy to listen to music during the meal. Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner, our campaign chair, and his wife Jen helped with making the evening a success. We are especially grateful to Northwoods for providing us the free use of their facilities for the evening’s entertainment. Alsum Produce provided the salad greens that were served.
The attendees and local community members were also very charitable in their donations. Verona Gray, a nice young 103-year-old grandmother, was the winner of our 50/50 raffle.
We have no paid staff, so the money we raised stays in the community to provide basic needs for the clients of the agencies that we support in the Portage area. We donated some of the food we did not serve to the River Haven shelter.
Once again, thank you for venturing out and for your support.
Pat Hartley, Portage Area United Way board, Portage
I often read in the paper about someone who has committed a crime and, when brought before a judge, the person is sentenced to just probation.
If a person commits a crime, they should be sentenced to jail. They shouldn't just get a slap on the wrist and be able to enter a plea of not guilty -- then walk away free. Those who drive drunk for the fourth, fifth, sixth or more times and hurt or kill someone should get serious jail time.
Probation seems like a senseless and useless way of dealing with crime. The perpetrators who commit these crimes, whether it be rape, theft, burglary or driving drunk, should be made to pay for their bad behavior with hefty jail time.
Why would any judge who presides over these cases allow a criminals to be put on probation and make them promise they won't do it again. Come on. Let's get with it and give criminals what they deserve: jail time. Period.
Something has to be done to curb these senseless acts of violence that are sweeping our city, county, state and our nation.
If you are a Portage-area resident, you owe it to yourself to see Zona Gale's comedy, "Miss Lulu Bett," opening May 5 at the Portage Center for the Arts (previously called the Zona Gale Center).
This comedy opened on Broadway over a 100 years ago and won the Pulitzer Prize. It's important because Gale is a Portage native and the first woman to win a Pulitzer Prize for drama. The novel on which the play is based was a blockbuster best seller in 1920. If you think it sounds dated, you will discover that it is surprisingly relevant to today and very entertaining.
If you are from here, you should know about Gale. In fact, you could visit her former home at the Museum at the Portage and learn more at portagemuseum.org.
For ticket information call the Portage Center for the Arts at 608-742-5655. This production is directed by John Ribar and is staged by Portage Area Community Theatre.
Are you tired of the pandemic? We all want it to go away. Some folks complain that people in power haven’t done enough, but here’s the thing: Epidemiologists say that the two best tools we have for fighting it are masks and vaccines, and nobody is safe until we all are.
Gov. Tony Evers and President Joe Biden have been trying to get folks to mask up and get vaccinated, only to face constant obstruction from Republicans in the Legislature and the courts. Governors and presidents don’t have magic wands to wave. They need to work with the rest of the government, which is difficult when the Republicans’ main goal is to make Democrats look weak or ineffective.
The governor and president were both elected to try to repair some really messed up governments. Both are making great strides, despite Republican obstruction. They could do much more if they had legislatures that were focused on helping people. We need to elect more Democrats and hold them responsible for doing right by voters -- it’s obvious that none of the current crop of Republicans will do that.
A heartfelt thank you to Representative Bryan Steil
Bryan Steil is the real deal. He was one of few leaders who leapt to help save Kenosha during the 2020 riots–other politicians stood idly by.
Recently, he brought a bipartisan delegation from Washington, D.C. to see our community firsthand. They toured our city to see the scars that remain and held a meeting with community members to talk about how we can best work together to rebuild.
He even held a Congressional hearing here in Kenosha to discuss pathways for more people in our community to achieve family-sustaining wages.
I want to personally thank Congressman Steil for his leadership in Kenosha and in our nation.
High gas prices are impacting all of us, workers and families alike. As gas prices go up, there is less money in our pockets for food, clothing, and other living expenses. President Biden blames Vladimir Putin for the rise in American gas prices, but it is the anti-energy policies of his own Administration that have caused gas prices to skyrocket. Biden killed the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office, and now all us are paying the price for that poor decision.
Rep. Bryan Steil has been fighting for American energy independence and lower gas prices. Every politician in Washington, D.C. should join that fight for energy independence instead of promoting policies that result in reliance on hostile foreign countries like Russia for our energy. President Biden’s decision to release emergency oil reserves is another poor decision that will not solve the problem.
The Biden Administration needs to change course and implement policies that will make us energy-independent. Only then will we get true relief from high gas prices and be economically secure.
This VOP is dedicated to a life remembered. I will not touch on the particular individual accused in the demise of this life. I leave that up to a jury’s verdict.
No, this is about a young man whose picture his mother recently submitted to the paper in celebration of his 42nd birthday. I have an album containing 34 years of student pictures. The picture in the paper depicts Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. the man. Mine is of Rosalio the 12-year-old sixth grade Prairie Lane student.
On Dec. 15, 2020, the News announced that Rosalio, though not found, was declared dead. I’m sure between the ages of 13 and 40 Rosalio’s life was a full tapestry of events, some unmentionable.
The Rosalio I remember was a jolly smiling boy whose classroom attendance was 94%, a sign that he enjoyed my company. A funny thing about Rosalio; my grade book (I’ve kept all of them) had him listed by his birth name in the 1st quarter. By the 2nd quarter, he wished to be called Junior. In the last quarter, he reestablished his birth name. I reconnected with him in the fall Little League season a few years ago. The same good-natured Rosalio was now an assistant coach for his boy Julian’s team. At that time he told me he had passed on an inscribed book I had given him as a Christmas gift in 1990 to his son -- such a heartwarming declaration. The head coach, Ron Rasch, spoke so highly of Rosalio. Ron added that Rosalio said that he could call him Junior -- Go figure!
Broken memories on the mend. Julian continues to play at a higher league level with dad’s spirited guidance.
