Just when you thought spring could be around the corner, Old Man Winter reasserts his dominance, with a winter storm dropping heavy, wet snow across the region Thursday night.

The City of Kenosha declared a snow emergency as of 8 p.m. Thursday through noon Saturday. Pleasant Prairie and Somers issued similar snow emergency announcements on Thursday.

Kenosha Unified School District indicated it would make a determination as to whether to hold classes by 5 a.m. on Friday.

Kenosha’s snow emergency, first announced Wednesday night, means parking is prohibited on all City of Kenosha streets during the emergency. An update will be given once the snow emergency is no longer in effect. For any additional information, such as locations for off-street overnight parking is allowed, please visit the information on Snow Policies During Snow Emergencies & Notifications release here or visit city’s public works department page on seasonal operations here.

The Somers snow emergency is in effect 6 p.m. Thursday through noon on Friday, March 10. Parking is prohibited on roadways during the emergency.

The Village of Pleasant Prairie snow emergency is from 8 p.m. Thursday through noon on Saturday, March 11.

The city’s announcement was made as the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wis., issued a winter weather advisory that has since been upgraded to a winter storm warning in effect from 6 p.m. on Thursday until 10 a.m. on Friday.

The forecast called for “heavy snow” with total accumulations of 5-8 inches. The warning covers portions of east central and southeast Wisconsin, including Kenosha County.

Travel could be “very difficult”, according to the weather service alert.

“Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility,” according to the alert. Hazardous conditions could affect morning or evening commutes.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside issued a winter weather campus notice on Thursday, indicating in-person evening classes were cancelled, but online classes would continue to be offered as scheduled.

Parkside officials urged, if necessary, caution in traveling to and around the local campus. Snow removal equipment personnel will be working in parking lots and on sidewalks.