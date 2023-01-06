 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Kenosha Police find missing Kenosha teen

The Kenosha Police Department announced that 15-year-old Jada Wilson was located safe, after a social media post Monday night requesting the public's help in searching for her.

Police continue to search for missing Kenosha teen

Police have found 15-year-old Jada Wilson, local authorities announced.

Wilson had left home with her dog, a tan pit bull, at 5:30 p.m. Monday talking about self harm, according to police. The detective bureau was working on the case Tuesday morning.

The Kenosha Police Department later updated the post Tuesday evening indicating Wilson had been located safe.

