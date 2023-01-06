UPDATE: Kenosha Police find missing Kenosha teen

The Kenosha Police Department announced that 15-year-old Jada Wilson was located safe, after a social media post Monday night requesting the public's help in searching for her.
Wilson had left home with her dog, a tan pit bull, at 5:30 p.m. Monday talking about self harm, according to police. The detective bureau was working on the case Tuesday morning.
The Kenosha Police Department later updated the post Tuesday evening indicating Wilson had been located safe.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jillian Craig
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today