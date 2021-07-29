UPDATE: Kenosha Police investigating shooting as homicide after man collapses inside neighborhood grocery store

Multiple gunshot blasts led Kenosha police to the corner of 19th Avenue and 52nd Street early Thursday evening where a man died inside a grocery store after he had reportedly been shot elsewhere.

Officers responded at 4:56 p.m. to the San Luis Grocery Store at 1824 52nd St. where the man, who had been riding a moped, left the vehicle and entered the store where he immediately collapsed, said Lt. Patrick Patton of the Kenosha Police Department.

Police were at the scene of a nearby standoff involving gunfire just minutes earlier in a neighborhood immediately to the south when officers heard the gunshots coming from the north; half of the squads were then dispatched to the grocery store, Patton said.

“(Officers) were at that corner at 19thAvenue and 52nd Street … and that’s where the victim was located,” Patton said. “We know he wasn’t shot in the store.”

Patton confirmed that police were investigating the shooting death as a homicide. According to earlier police radio traffic reports the victim had been shot in the chest.