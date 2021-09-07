UPDATE: Kenosha Police seeking "person of interest" in death investigation at home in 7500 block of 29th Ave.

Kenosha Police say they are now seeking a "person of interest" in a death investigation on the city's south side on Tuesday.
Police called to do a welfare check found a person dead inside a home in the 7500 block of 29th Avenue. Lt. Joseph Nosalik said police were called to the home at 10:20 a.m. and began an investigation after finding the person dead. The death is considered suspicious and the dead individual's firearm and vehicle are missing, according to a police press release.
The person of interest, Roberto Andino, is also wanted on an unrelated warrant. Police described him as Black man of Hispanic ethnicity, who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. Police said the vehicle associated with the death investigation is described as a 2021 black Kia Sportage bearing a Wisconsin registration of 753-YZC.
"If you know the whereabouts of Roberto Andino or if you see him please call 911 to report it. Do not approach Roberto Andino or try to apprehend him yourself," police said.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Andino, who is a registered sex offender, was convicted in 2012 of child sex assault. According to the Wisconsin sex offender registry, he has a 1989 conviction in Illinois for criminal sexual assault. He is on active supervision with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
On Tuesday afternoon, police had the single-family home surrounded by police tape, with some officers gathered on the porch while others worked gathering evidence inside.
Several neighbors gathered across the street, watching the police activity, said a young woman lives in the house alone. They said they usually see her outside several times a day walking her dog.
“The last time we saw her was Saturday,” one of the neighbors said.
The neighbors said the woman works remotely from home and said her employer asked police to do a welfare check when they were unable to reach her. Neighbors said police came to the home in the morning, and after no one answered the door, the Kenosha Fire Department arrived to help force a door open to the home.
This story is developing.