UPDATE: Kenosha Police seeking "person of interest" in death investigation at home in 7500 block of 29th Ave.

Kenosha Police say they are now seeking a "person of interest" in a death investigation on the city's south side on Tuesday.

Police called to do a welfare check found a person dead inside a home in the 7500 block of 29th Avenue. Lt. Joseph Nosalik said police were called to the home at 10:20 a.m. and began an investigation after finding the person dead. The death is considered suspicious and the dead individual's firearm and vehicle are missing, according to a police press release.

The person of interest, Roberto Andino, is also wanted on an unrelated warrant. Police described him as Black man of Hispanic ethnicity, who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. Police said the vehicle associated with the death investigation is described as a 2021 black Kia Sportage bearing a Wisconsin registration of 753-YZC.

"If you know the whereabouts of Roberto Andino or if you see him please call 911 to report it. Do not approach Roberto Andino or try to apprehend him yourself," police said.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.