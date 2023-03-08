Just when you thought spring could be around the corner...

The City of Kenosha has declared a snow emergency that will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday and continue through noon Saturday, according to officials.

The snow emergency, announced Wednesday night, means parking is prohibited on all City of Kenosha streets during the emergency. An update will be given once the snow emergency is no longer in effect. For any additional information, such as locations for off-street overnight parking is allowed, please visit the information on Snow Policies During Snow Emergencies & Notifications release here or visit city's public works department page on seasonal operations here.

The city's announcement was made as the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wis., issued a winter weather advisory that has since been upgraded to a winter storm warning that will go into effect at 6 p.m. on Thursday until 10 a.m. on Friday. It includes a forecast that calls for "heavy snow" with total accumulations of 5-8 inches. The warning covers portions of east central and southeast Wisconsin, including Kenosha County.

Travel could be "very difficult", according to the weather service alert.

"Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," according to the alert. Hazardous conditions could affect morning or evening commutes.