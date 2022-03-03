UPDATE: Kenosha woman, 66, suffers serious injuries in head-on collision at Highway C and 98th Street

SALEM LAKES — A 66-year-old Kenosha woman suffered serious injuries in a two-car, head-on collision at Highway C and 98th Street Thursday.

Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue personnel along with other agencies responded to the crash at 5:14 p.m. and the woman was eventually transported by Flight For Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, according to Lt. Keith Fonk of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

A helicopter landing zone was established at the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 to transport the woman whose injuries were "possibly" life-threatening, he said. The crash was initially reported as a head-on collision with an unconscious person trapped inside a vehicle, according to public safety radio traffic reports.

A 36-year-old Twin Lakes woman who was driving the other vehicle and three young children who were passengers in it, had minor injuries and were evaluated and treated at the scene, but were not transported to a hospital, Fonk said.

Other fire and rescue agencies provided mutual aid including those from Kansasville, Antioch,Ill., Bristol, Lake Villa, Ill., and Paris. Traffic was routed away from the crash site for more than an hour. Additional details were not available late Thursday.

This story continues to develop. Check back later for more information www.kenoshanews.com

