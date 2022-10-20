UPDATE: KUSD contacts parents after Police respond to false active shooter threats at two Kenosha Unified schools Thursday morning

The Kenosha Police Department responded to two Kenosha Unified schools Thursday morning in what were eventually found to be hoax "swatting" calls, according to a KUSD email to parents.

"Swatting" refers to when someone files false reports with law enforcement that typically require a large police presence with the aim to create chaos, according to a release KUSD sent to parents.

"While these incidents did not involve actual safety threats, they definitely impacted all involved," the statement said. "Events such as these cause undue stress and anxiety for our students and staff and pull resources from across our community."

The email included links to resources to help parents discuss what had happened with their children. It also pointed to KUSD's emergency response procedures, with staff and students reviewing ALiCE lessons and safety drills twice a year.

"It is our sincere hope that we never have to implement these procedures, yet know it is bets to be prepared should it become necessary," the statement said. "We can never be too cautious when it comes to the safety of our students and staff and we appreciate the partnership and support we receive from our local law enforcement agencies in doing all we can to keep everyone safe while in our schools."

Police were called to Bradford High School for reports of an active shooter at 8:11 a.m. Thursday morning. According to a Kenosha Police Department release, a full-scare police response commenced, consisting of local Kenosha area agencies as well as State and Federal law enforcement.

Kenosha Police indicated no active shooter was located and there was no evidence to suggest anything took place. Police searched the school floor by floor to ensure there was no safety threat. Kenosha Police and Kenosha Fire/Rescue were staged for secondary medical events such as panic attacks and heart attacks, but no injuries related to the response were reported.

Following initial social media and KUSD alert calls, police confirmed there was no evidence of an active shooter and advised parents to wait for instruction from Kenosha Unified as police wrapped up safety sweeps.

Kenosha Police gave an "all clear" on social media 10 minutes later.

"This was a very large-scale event and response," the Kenosha Police release said. "The training that has taken place within the law enforcement industry and the school communities was evident in Kenosha Today. We must never let our guard down."

An investigation is open and active, and the statement said they were aware that similar calls may have been made throughout Wisconsin school districts.

In a message sent from Kenosha Unified, LakeView Tech, in addition to Bradford High School, also was on lockdown after Kenosha Police and the Pleasant Prairie Police Department received active shooter reports.

No active shooters or threats of any kind were found in the sweep of LakeView Tech and the school was released from lockdown.

In a message sent to families of Bradford High School, Kenosha Unified said, "No active shooters or threats of any kind were found during the sweep of the building. We understand how this incident may have impacted our students, and as such, parents/guardians may pick up their child from the fieldhouse." In addition, counselors were prepared to support students who night need someone to talk to about Thursday’s events.

"We can never be too cautious when it comes to the safety of our students and staff and we appreciate the partnership and support we receive from our local law enforcement agencies in doing all we can to keep everyone safe while in our schools," Kenosha Unified stated. "Lastly, we appreciate your support in telling your child that any form of threat against the school, staff or students will be taken seriously and disciplinary action will be imposed if they are guilty of such threats."