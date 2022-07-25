UPDATE: Law enforcement units investigating Kenosha scene after gunshots reported

Kenosha police are in the midst of a response situation involving what could be a possible armed individual in a call which originally came in around 7 p.m.

At 8:35 p.m. the Kenosha Detectives Bureau indicated a fatality was not involved. No additional information was yet released.

As the incident progressed past sunset authorities have been using external lights to illuminate the area.

The area around 41st Street and 28th Avenue has been reported as closed down and police tape could be seen marking off the area. On the north side, 28th Avenue, which runs to the west of the municipal golf course, was blocked by Kenosha police at Washington Road.

Assisting at the scene were units with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Pleasant Prairie Police Department, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department along with several with the Kenosha Police Department.

Be sure to check back on this developing story.