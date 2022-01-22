 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

UPDATE: Man missing since Sunday found deceased in Pleasant Prairie

Kenosha police searching for man reported missing on city's south side

A photo captured Sunday afternoon from a doorbell camera from a residence shows a man believed to be Jeffrey O’Connor wearing what appears to be a dark hooded jacket, gray or light blue pants and white shoes. Family and police have been searching for O’Connor since Sunday.

The Kenosha Police Department announced that Jeffrey O'Connor, 64, missing since last seen on Sunday, has been located and he is deceased.

He was located Saturday morning in the Village of Pleasant Prairie. The Pleasant Prairie Police Department will conduct the death investigation.

Pleasant Prairie police indicated a citizen walking in a wooded area near the 5900 block of 85th Street came upon the body of a man later identified as O'Connor. The department stated there was no threat to public safety.

"The Kenosha Police Department would like to thank the multiple volunteers who assisted in searching for Jeff," Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik stated in a news release.

O'Connor, a retired Kenosha police officer, was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Schulte Park, 4400 87th Place. He had been missing since around 3 p.m. Sunday. His wife reported him missing early Monday afternoon He had left his home on foot and did not take any belongings with him.

People are also reading…

Authorities conducted the search in surrounding neighborhoods in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie and a nearby wooded area and included the deployment of a drone.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UW System president finalist Jay Rothman interviews with Wisconsin media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert