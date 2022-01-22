UPDATE: Man missing since Sunday found deceased in Pleasant Prairie

The Kenosha Police Department announced that Jeffrey O'Connor, 64, missing since last seen on Sunday, has been located and he is deceased.

He was located Saturday morning in the Village of Pleasant Prairie. The Pleasant Prairie Police Department will conduct the death investigation.

Pleasant Prairie police indicated a citizen walking in a wooded area near the 5900 block of 85th Street came upon the body of a man later identified as O'Connor. The department stated there was no threat to public safety.

"The Kenosha Police Department would like to thank the multiple volunteers who assisted in searching for Jeff," Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik stated in a news release.

O'Connor, a retired Kenosha police officer, was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Schulte Park, 4400 87th Place. He had been missing since around 3 p.m. Sunday. His wife reported him missing early Monday afternoon He had left his home on foot and did not take any belongings with him.

Authorities conducted the search in surrounding neighborhoods in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie and a nearby wooded area and included the deployment of a drone.

