UPDATE: Missing Kenosha man last seen in Schulte Park area; residents urged to check residential cameras

Kenosha police continue to ask for the community's help in locating a 64-year-old man reported missing since Sunday afternoon.

According to an update on the police department's website Wednesday, Jeffrey O'Connor was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Schulte Park, 4400 87th Place. Authorities encourage residents of the area to check any cameras they may have that could have captured his image.

O'Connor has been missing since around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Joe Nosalik of the Kenosha Police Department. Nosalik said the man’s wife reported him missing early afternoon on Monday. He had left his home on foot and did not take any belongings with him.

One photo captured Sunday afternoon from a doorbell camera from a residence shows him wearing what appears to be a dark hooded jacket, gray or light blue pants and white shoes. According to Nosalik, the man has no known medical condition.

Authorities on Monday conducted the search in surrounding neighborhoods in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie and a nearby wooded area and included the deployment of a drone. The search continued on Tuesday, but he has not yet be found, Nosalik said.

Anyone who has seen him or has has information related to the search, should contact the Police Department at 262-605-5203.

Kenosha police searching for man reported missing on city's south side A photo captured Sunday afternoon from a doorbell camera from a residence shows a man believed to be Jeffrey O’Connor wearing what appears to …

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.