UPDATE: Motoroyclist identified after losing control on Sheridan Road, striking tree

A 24-year-old motorcyclist who died after losing control of his vehicle while driving southbound on State Highway 32 in the 9900 Block, Thursday evening has been identified.
Sgt. Chad Brown of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department confirmed the victim's name, Hans Larsen, who was riding a Harley Davidson V-Rod.
"It doesn't appear any intoxicants were involved," Brown said. "Witnesses say he developed a wobble he couldn't recover from."
The exact cause is still uncertain, although Brown said speed was likely not a major factor.
Around at 6:39 p.m. Thursday, the Pleasant Prairie Police and Fire and Rescue departments responded to a single motorcycle crash.
The first responding officers located the Larsen and the motorcycle at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital. Larsen was later pronounced deceased.
Witnesses indicated the man lost control of the motorcycle and went off the roadway before striking a tree. The motorcycle was operated and occupied by a single driver.
The crash remains under investigation by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.
The Pleasant Prairie Police Department expressed condolences to the family and friends.
